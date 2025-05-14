A Ghanaian teacher has accused her husband, Fred Kwadwo Osei, of cheating her out of land they jointly acquired

She said she contributed funds from selling her car and taking a loan to secure the land and build a house

The woman later discovered the land documents hidden in their room and bearing only her husband's name

A Ghanaian woman has shared a heartbreaking story of how the man she married betrayed her trust.

According to the woman, her husband, identified as Fred Kwadwo Osei, allegedly cheated her out of land she contributed significantly to acquire.

A Ghanaian woman demands justice from Auntie Naa for her husband's betrayal. Photo credit: @auntie_naa_addict/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Speaking to Auntie Naa on the Oyerepa Afutuo show, the woman, who works as a teacher, said she used part of the money she got from selling her car to pay for the land in contention.

In addition, the woman, whose name has yet to be identified, disclosed that she also took a loan for the construction of the house.

After making these contributions to the construction, the woman said she started demanding the indenture. However, every time she requested it, Fred Kwadwo Osei kept telling her it was not ready, only for her to later find the documents hidden in their room.

“When I found the documents, it had only his name on it, and he had also backdated the documents. The land was purchased in 2014, but he backdated it to February 2, 2008. How is this possible when he completed secondary school in 2007? When I asked him to include my name in the indenture, he fought with me.”

Aside from the land issues, the woman is also demanding an amount of GH¢30,000 from her husband, explaining that it was a loan he asked her to take for him.

When asked how she met her man, the woman said they met at her school after Fred Kwadwo Osei came to sell some insurance packages to them.

Through this, she said they became friends and later began a romantic relationship that culminated in marriage.

As a supportive partner, the Ghanaian woman said she used part of the money from the car she sold to sponsor their wedding.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians sympathise with the woman

Many Ghanaians who came across the woman's video took to the comment section to sympathise with her.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@BORN GREAT said:

"Hmmm female teachers and nurses are suffering in marriage paa."

@DE YOUNG POLITICIAN also said:

"Eeei loan 30,000 cedis and you’re paying 1050 cedis a month, which means you’re paying 50,400 cedis for the 4yrs."

@George commented:

"Aaaawww Madam, sorry love blinded you. Any man that takes an advantage of an innocent and kindness hearted ladies shall never see peace in their life.'

A disgruntled side chick demands a GH¢3M breakup compensation from a married man. Photo credit: @oheneniadazoaofficial/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Side chick demands GH¢3M breakup compensation

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian woman identified as Dede demanded GH¢3 million from her ex-lover as breakup compensation.

According to Dede, the man told her that his wife was dead, only to later discover that it was a lie.

She consequently vowed to make his life unbearable until he settled with her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh