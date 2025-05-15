Strongman Burner, in a social media post, announced the acquisition of a 2020 Lexus NX 300 SUV on Thursday, May 15, 2025

The award-winning rapper shared photos of the new car and expressed his gratitude to God for his latest car purchase

Strongman Burner's new Lexus NX 300 SUV became his latest addition to his car collection, which includes a Hyundai Elantra and Honda

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Osei Kwaku Vincent, popularly known as Strongman Burner, has added a new car to his collection.

The former Sarkcess Music record label signee took to his official X (formerly Twitter) page to announce his acquisition of a brand-new black 2020 model Lexus NX 300 SUV.

The rapper shared photos of himself posing with the car while it was parked inside the compound of his residence.

In the caption of his social media post, Strongman Burner expressed his gratitude to God for his latest car acquisition in 2025.

He wrote:

"New year, New car 🚘, same GOD. ASEDA NKA YEHOWAH 🙏🏻 #KingIsHere."

The 2020 Lexus NX 300 is a luxury compact SUV with impressive technological features like Lexus Climate Concierge, Lexus Connected Services, Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The luxurious vehicle's interior features a driver-centred cockpit with hand-crafted details and a digital interface.

The vehicle is also equipped with the Lexus Safety System+, including Lane Departure Alert, Lane Tracing Assist, and Pre-Collision Warning to ensure the safety of its passengers.

According to checks on the internet, the 2020 Lexus NX 300 has a starting price of $37,895 and goes up to $47,535 depending on the trim and options.

Strongman Burner's past car acquisitions

Over the years, Strongman Burner has often made the headlines for his car acquisitions. In 2019, the rapper purchased a Hyundai Elantra, months after welcoming his daughter, Simona Ahyia Osei, with his longtime partner, Nana Ama Strong.

In April 2022, Strongman Burner announced the purchase of a new white-coloured Honda as he shared photos of the new car on his social media pages.

Sharing the photos, the rapper told a story about how he and his fianceé, Nana Ama, went from not owning a bicycle a few years ago to owning cars. He noted that he purchased the car to fulfill a vow he made to himself and his baby mama.

In July 2024, Strongman's Hyundai Elantra suffered significant damage after it was involved in a minor accident with a commercial bus at Mampong Road in the Ashanti Region.

The rapper was driving the car at the time and escaped from the accident with no injuries, but the rear end of his Hyundai Elantra vehicle was severely damaged.

A viral video showed Strongman angrily confronting the commercial bus driver for crashing his vehicle into the Hyundai Elantra without any caution.

Below is Strongman's social media post:

Ghanaians congratulate Strongman on his new car

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

the_marcoli_boy commented:

"You didn’t switch to Do Re Me to buy this car. I respect that."

naasei4rina said:

"I tap into this blessing this year, Idolo 🤲😝😌."

KwakuGriffin commented:

"Your man dey cashout oo. Chale, he is good. Cos if u people no dey rate am n he’s still taking good care of himself. That one alone be achievement. Big Ups man."

Despite's Cybertruck struggles on bad road

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Osei Kwame Despite struggled as he drove his Tesla Cybertruck on a bad road.

The businessman encountered challenges as he tried to move his car from a narrow path and exit a neighbourhood with his friends.

The video showing Dr Osei Kwame Despite's struggles on the bad road with his Tesla Cybertruck garnered massive reactions on social media.

