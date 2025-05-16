Osebo the Zaraman, in a recent appearance on a podcast, offered relationship advice to Ghanaian women

The fashionista stated that women could jeopardise their relationships if they fail to comport themselves and do chores when they visit their partners

Osebo the Zaraman also advised men to end their romantic relationships with their partners if they count the money they give them in their presence

Popular fashion entrepreneur and icon Osebo the Zaraman has offered relationship advice to Ghanaian women.

In a recent appearance on the Honest Truth podcast, the Zara 247 boutique owner stated that a woman's behaviour and attitude were key to the happiness of their partners.

Osebo The Zaraman noted that intimacy was not enough for a man to ignore other women and stay committed to their female partners in their romantic relationship.

The fashionista stated that women could jeopardise their relationships if they fail to comport themselves and do chores whenever they visit their partners' homes.

He said:

"The things you (a woman) will do will make a man realise that you are different from all girls, so he should forget every woman and stay with you alone. It is your attitude. The number of times you have romantic relations with your man will not make a man love you. It is the way you will comport yourself when you come to my house that will help you."

"You will come to my house and sleep, and in the morning, you will fail to make the bed and go back home. Do you expect your parents to come and do it for you? Make the bed after sleeping on it when you wake up in the morning. Clean the bathroom after you finish bathing."

Osebo The Zaraman, who recently appeared on the 2025 TGMA red carpet, said that most older women, who proclaim to be feminists, are not helping the younger ones with the advice they give them on social media.

He said every man has an idea of what they see in their female partners before they make up their mind to marry them.

He advised men to change their women's attitudes by instructing them to do chores before leaving their homes when they come to spend time with them.

The fashionista advised men to end their romantic relationships with their partners if they count the money they give them in their presence.

He said:

"If a woman comes to spend the night at your house, don't make your bed. If she does not make the bed, let her stay and do it before leaving. If a woman counts the money you give her in front of you, forget about her. You have not bought anything from her for her to count the money in your presence."

Osebo's relationship advice stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Emmanue69922657 commented:

"My ex told me I haven’t married her yet, so she won’t do it."

Trulypaid_Forty said:

"That’s why I left my girlfriend. She doesn’t even know how to make a bed or cook, and do you even think she will scrub the bathroom or toilet when it stinks? How can this person help you in life?"

evils_only commented:

"I bet you that the majority of them don’t know how to do it, ooo herh. For me, I won’t tell or force her because there is no marriage at the end."

Osebo gives marriage advice to Ghanaian men

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Osebo gave marriage advice to Ghanaian men in romantic relationships.

The fashionista claimed that most women were marrying men for financial security instead of love in recent times.

Osebo also advised men to settle down with partners who would give them peace in their households.

