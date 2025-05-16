Kwaku Manu's ex-wife, Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko, celebrated after she hit 10k followers on TikTok

The Kumawood actor's ex-wife announced that she had been accepted into the Creators Reward Program after meeting the requirements

Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko thanked her critics, stating that the insults and backlash she received contributed to her gaining more TikTok followers

Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko, the ex-wife of veteran Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu, has hit 10k followers on TikTok.

Kwaku Manu’s ex-wife, Diane Nyarko, celebrates as she hits 10K TikTok followers and shades her critics. Photo source: @queenofheartsnaa

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh on Friday, May 16, 2025, Diane beamed with excitement as she celebrated her latest milestone with her followers. She announced that she had been accepted into the Creators Reward Program after reaching the required targets.

She stated that she may land lucrative deals with top brands, among other benefits, after getting 10k followers on the social media platform.

Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko also expressed her gratitude to her followers for helping her achieve the milestone. She also threw shade at critics who have insulted her over her accent on social media.

She also thanked her critics, stating that the insults and backlash she regularly receives from them played an important role in her gaining more followers on TikTok.

She said:

"This is how I talk, so if you don't like it, then why are you here? Go. By the way, I got something from the insults. I got more followers because you guys hyped me, so thank you. I know you hate me that much."

Kwaku Manu's ex-wife added that she loved her children despite the hatred and criticisms she receives from critics over her decision to marry her American husband and stay abroad with him.

Kwaku Manu's ex-wife, Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko, with her American husband, Tim. Photo source: @queenofheartsnaa

Source: TikTok

Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko's remarks come after she complained about the insults she received from a social media post she made about her eldest daughter, Maame Vida, during the Mother's Day celebrations on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

She was furious as she shared how some individuals trooped to the comments section of her post to insult her and claim that she was not fit to be a mother.

She clapped back at the critics and emphasised that she was a proud mother of three children, whom she shared with her ex-husband, Kwaku Manu. She said that she was uninterested in the criticism.

Diane also added that despite giving birth to three children, she was still looking beautiful and young.

Watch the video below:

Kwaku Manu's ex-wife's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Bills inn commented:

"We are here for Kwaku Manu."

Vicky said:

"I need your help, please."

Josephine Ansua commented:

"You’re beautiful sis❤️❤️."

Ange Lee wrote:

"Who is this one too?😂😂😂😂."

Queenly said:

"Congratulations sis 🥰."

Diane Okailey and husband dine at restaurant

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko and her white husband dined at a plush restaurant during a night out.

Kwaku Manu's ex-wife looked beautiful as she and her husband enjoyed their time together as they ate several expensive dishes at the restaurant.

Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko and her American husband's dinner at the restaurant garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh