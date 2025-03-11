Ralph St. Williams has triggered reactions after a video of him confronting an NPP MP went viral online

Following the backlash, he took to TikTok to offer clarity on why he decided to call out Stephen Amoah in public

Many people who reacted to the video have shared their views on the action of the young man

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Outspoken activist Ralph St Williams has taken social media by storm after a video of him confronting the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso surfaced online.

The video has since generated a lot of brouhaha, with many calling out Ralph St Williams for his action.

Ralph St. Williams opens up on his decision to confront NPP Stephen Amoah. Photo credit: @GH Brain/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The outspoken activist has meanwhile taken to TikTok in a sharp response to critics who have taken issue with what he did.

He posted the video on TikTok and explained via the caption that he was only acting as a citizen by advising the MP.

"I have given my piece of advice as a citizen and not a spectator,"

His explanation has heightened concerns that his action was aimed at disgracing the NPP MP.

At the time of writing, the video had raked in over 2,000 likes and 170 comments.

Ralph confronts Stephen Amoah

It all happened after Ralph took out his phone to record the MP and started confronting him over issues in his constituency.

According to Ralph, he visited the MP's constituency a day before the budget reading and was appalled.

Ato Forson presents the 2025 Budget statement to Parliament on March 11, 2025. Photo credit: @NDC Ghana/X

Source: Facebook

He said the constituency is saddled with a lot of challenges which need urgent attention, however, the MP has been in office for eight years without addressing them.

He, therefore, asked the MP to remain silent in Parliament and not contribute to discussions in the House, especially when it involves criticising the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Stephen Amoah, who seemed unhappy about the incident, did not utter a word to him but reported the young man to police officers in Parliament.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ralph's explanation

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on Ralph's actions.

Addotwumbarima stated:

"You've silenced him he didn't open his mouth after the budget reading."

Mohammed wrote:

"If Mahama continues like this, we open another Ghana branch in Togo."

setinho5 commented:

"All they know is business for them self not the problem of the country"

Maxwell Amanfo added:

"Bro, I really like you so much the way you are fighting for your country. God bless you long life and good health look you are a hero. You are a hero."

Naziru A. Home Boy added:

"This is my man the brave Heart thanks Bro."

Tha boy Chiznak stated:

"Good job, that’s what I want to see in Ghana. Putting pressure on politicians."

Ralph laments over Hajj Village

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ralph St. Williams has lamented about the construction of the Hajj Village.

In a video on TikTok, Ralph St. Williams opined that Ghana's overdependence on religion was becoming a matter of concern.

Ralph urged President Mahama to live up to expectations and not to disappoint Ghanaians who reposed their trust in him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh