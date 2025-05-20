Kwadwo Safo Jnr's wife, Zainab Bonkano, celebrated her 35th birthday on Tuesday, May 20, 2025

The CEO of Kantanka Automobile shared a video of his wife with an emotional message to celebrate her milestone

Kwadwo Safo Jnr's wife, Zainab Bonkano, received numerous birthday messages from Ghanaians on social media

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kantanka Automobile, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr's beautiful wife, Zainab Bonkano, popularly known as Oheneyere Akosua Safi, celebrated her 35th birthday on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

To celebrate the special milestone, her husband took to his official TikTok page to share a video of her looking beautiful and radiant as she happily showcased her dance moves and posed for the camera.

Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr also penned an emotional message to his wife, Zainab, as she turned another year older.

In the social media post, Apostle Kwadwo Safo's son acknowledged his wife as the queen of his heart and the backbone of his life. He also expressed his gratitude to his wife for being his support system throughout the challenges he had encountered during their marriage.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kantanka Automobile noted that he would have struggled to cope emotionally and psychologically without Zainab Bonkano's presence in his life.

He wrote:

"Happy bday to the Queen of my heart and backbone of my life. Things would have been tough emotionally and psychologically without you. Thank you, my love. You are ageing with perfection. Hot and sxy at 35."

Kwadwo Safo Jnr and Zainab Bonkano's marriage

Kwadwo Safo Jnr and his wife, Zainab Bonkano, who is also a renowned businesswoman, have been married for eight years. The couple tied the knot in a plush ceremony on March 5, 2017.

The Kantanka Automobile CEO entered into a relationship with Zainab a few years after his first marriage to celebrated Ghanaian actress, film producer, influencer, and singer Juliet Ibrahim collapsed after four years.

Following the divorce, Juliet accused Kwadwo Safo Jnr of impregnating another lady while they were still married. The couple share a son, Jayden Safo.

The business mogul currently shares three children with his wife, Zainab Bonkano: two boys and a girl.

In past interviews, Kwadwo Safo Jnr has praised his wife for being an integral part of the Kantanka Group of Companies. He shared that she was a graduate from Central University with a marketing degree and frequently helped market his business.

Below is Kwadwo Safo Jnr's social media post:

Birthday messages pour in for Zainab Bonkano

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

NSOROMAba commented:

"Happy birthday, OHENEYERE ZAINAB SAFO. Wishing you a day as special as you are, surrounded by love, laughter, and all the things that make you glad. May this year bring you more joy and fulfillment."

MAMA RHO said:

"Long live the Queen. We pray for long life, good health, and more money, Mummy. We love you dearly. 😘😘😘."

OSIKANYI KODWO commented:

"Happy birthday to my gorgeous Madam. May God bless you and always make you happy."

