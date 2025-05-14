Ghanaian gospel musician Florence Obinim celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Bishop Daniel Obinim shared lovely photos of his wife and penned an emotional message to her as she celebrated her new age

Many Ghanaians, including members of Bishop Obinim's church, sent birthday messages to Florence Obinim

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Florence Obinim celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

Bishop Obinim pens an emotional message to his wife, Florence Obinim, as she celebrates her birthday. Photo source: @bishop.obinim.mini

To celebrate the latest milestone, the singer's husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim, took to his official TikTok page to share beautiful photos of his wife looking beautiful with heavy makeup.

The International God's Way Church founder and general overseer also penned a heartfelt message to Florence Obinim as she celebrated her new age.

In a short message to the gospel singer, Bishop Daniel Obinim expressed his undying love for his wife. He also noted that he was honoured to be Florence's husband and acknowledged her as an amazing woman.

He wrote:

"I'm honoured to be your husband. Happy birthday to an amazing woman."

Bishop Obinim and Florence Obinim's marriage

The International God's Way Church founder and general overseer's celebration of his wife's birthday comes days after he praised her for being a loving and caring woman.

Florence Obinim and Bishop Daniel Obinim with their three children. Photo source: Bishop Obinim Ministries

Speaking in front of his congregation during a church service, the controversial man of God described his wife, with whom he shared three children, as a supportive woman who always shows up when he needs help.

He recounted an instance where Florence approached him at dawn to assist him with his ministry when he was very tired.

Over the years, the couple has faced challenges in their decades-long marriage. In February, Bishop Obinim found himself embroiled in controversy after rumours emerged that he had secretly tied the knot with popular actress Benedicta Gafah.

The allegations prompted a swift response from the controversial pastor's wife, Florence Obinim. She expressed her displeasure with the rumours about her husband being romantically linked to another woman while married to her.

The gospel singer denied the rumours, stating that Bishop Obinim had not secretly added a second wife and that he had not informed her about any second marriage. Benedicta Gafah denied the allegations.

Birthday messages pour in for Florence Obinim

Many Ghanaians thronged to the comment section of Bishop Daniel Obinim's social media post with sweet birthday wishes and prayers for Florence Obinim. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Offeibea 123 wrote:

"Happy birthday to you, Mummy. May the good Lord bless you and give you long life, happiness, success, and joy in Jesus Christ's name. Amen. 🙏 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Gina baby commented:

"Happy birthday, Mummy! Long life, good health, and many more years."

SERVANT OF YAHWEH said:

"Handsome Angel with his beautiful wife. Happy birthday to you, the LIONESS 🎂🎊🎁🍾."

Queen commented:

"Happy birthday to you, Mom. I wish you long life, prosperity and more blessings."

Source: YEN.com.gh