Overseer of Heaven Way Church, Nana Agradaa, has declared herself a spiritual woman with powers

During a sermon, the controversial televangelist said that she would go home with a Ghana Must Go bag full of money when she meets President Mahama in person

Her statement caused a stir on social media as many people blamed Sammy Gyamfi for the $800 gift

Controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa has declared that the day she meets President John Dramani Mahama, she will go home with a Ghana-Must-Go bag full of cash.

Agradaa declares that she would go home with a Ghana Must Go bag full of cash when she meets President Mahama. Image Credit: @officiaaljdmahama and @evang_mama_pat

Source: Instagram

Agradaa speaks about President Mahama

During her Sunday check service that was televised on May 18, 2025, Agradaa told her church members during a sermon that she had the power to command money.

She declared that when she gets the opportunity to meet the President in person, she would go home with a Ghana Must Go bag full of money.

"I said that the day I will meet the sitting president, I will go home with a Ghana Must Go bag. The day that I will meet Your Excellency John Dramani Mahama, the day I will get a chance to meet him in person, I said that I will go home with a Ghana-Must-Go bag," she declared confidently.

The Overseer of Heaven Way Church noted that she was very strong spiritually and that she did not play about when it came to spiritual affairs.

She announced that she was a spiritual woman and that she carried power in the spiritual realm, which many people were not aware of.

"When it comes to spirituality, we are not joking. Let me tell you my secret. I do not joke when it comes to the spiritualities. I am a spiritual woman, and I carry power in the spiritual realms."

She advised her church members and all those who followed the sermon online not to mess with her spiritual powers because she would strike them down.

"Don't joke with me. If you try, I will strike you," said.

Reactions to Agradaa's sermon about President Mahama

Many people noted that Agradaa would not have the confidence to make such a declaration after the CEO of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, gifted her $800.

Others also advised President Mahama in the comment section, as they told him to be wary if he happened to meet Agradaa at an event.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians to the trending video of Agradaa speaking about the amount of money she would collect from President Mahama if their paths crossed in the future:

@KofiRahmadan said:

"Eeeeiii Yobbings Be What 😹😹😹."

@GHDeservesBest said:

"God forbid you’ll never meet him. I’m also a spiritual person and there’s nothing showing in the spirit you will meet the president. You will have no chance at meeting any responsible and sensible person again. You’ll continue to meet the nkoso NPP leaders."

@metamorfos28 said:

"When Mahama sees this, he will just blame Sammy Gyamfi 😂😂😂."

@jesse_legendary said:

"I'm sure Sammy Gyamfi is still regretting wherever he is for Gifting this woman Dollars. The fact that the matter is dead but she keeps bringing it back alone should tell us something, she's too loud. Now they'll be pushing you away when you try to near Politicians."

@mr_boat_gh said:

"Henceforth, we will be monitoring your movements in this town, and should we see you anywhere close to our leaders, we shall bit u and that your dwarfs will be sorry and escape from you. You just try it again la."

@nanafatawu said:

"Wei nyinaa Sammy Gyamfi’s fault! Just look at that🤦🏿‍♂️."

Agradaa receives $800 gift from Sammy Gyamfi. Image Credit: @evang_mama_pat

Source: Facebook

Agradaa declares she has spiritual power

YEN.com.gh reported that Rev. Dr. Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly known as Agradaa, has stirred conversation online after boldly declaring during a sermon at her church, Heaven Way Church, that she possesses a spiritual gift to command money from anyone.

Speaking to her congregation, the controversial televangelist claimed that the level of anointing she carried gave her the power to spiritually influence people to give her money at will.

A video of the moment quickly circulated on social media, sparking a mix of reactions. While some questioned the authenticity of her claims, others were intrigued by the confidence with which she delivered her message.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh