Overseer of Heaven Way Church, Nana Agradaa, has made another video jabbing gospel singer Empress Gifty and her husband, Hopeson Adorye

In the video, she flaunted her stylish Monday look and noted that she was heading to work with her husband, Mr Asiamah

The video got many people laughing hard, as people encouraged her not to stop feuding with the gospel singer and her husband

Overseer of Heaven Way Church, Nana Agradaa, continues to intensify her feud with gospel singer Empress Gifty and her husband, Hopeson Adorye. The feud sparked after the gospel singer and her husband weighed in on the saga where the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) CEO, Sammy Gyamfi, gifted $800 to the televangelist.

Agrada throws subtle jabs at Empress Gifty

Nana Agradaa continues to add fuel to the burning feud she had with Empress Gifty and her husband, and politician Hopeson Adorye.

In a video posted on her TikTok account on Monday, May 19, 2025, Agradaa showed off her outfit, which she said she was wearing to her office.

She wore a pair of blue jeans and a pink mesh-like top, and due to how transparent the top was, she wore an inner top.

"Noko Fine. Alarm shake. Noko Tantaliser," she said while hyping herself up.

In the video, she stepped out onto the compound filled with expensive cars of different brands and challenged the Watch Me crooner to also show off her compound and cars if she could match her level.

"Show us your compound. Build a house before you come and beef me. Even at your level, you still rent a house. Just be in your compound and give use catwalk," Empress Gifty said.

Sharing her views on the recent episode of UTV's United Showbiz aired on Saturday, May 17, 2025, Agradaa noted that Empress gifted who is an interim host for media personality MzGee, failed to discuss her on her show despite trending during the week.

"Noko you went on UTV and cound not mention my name. Noko Afraid," she laughed at the gispel singer in the video.

In the hilarious video, the former prophetess turned her back and shook it while flaunting her fine curves and jabbed Empress Gifty, saying that she had not gone under the knife.

Reactions to Agradaa jabbing Empress Gifty

The reactions of social media users to the feud between Nana Agradaa and Empress Gifty and her husband, Hopeson Adorye, are below:

baby nash 💙 ♥ ♡$$ said:

"Mama pat please dont stop the beef oo we are so much interested wae."

iampinky_heaven's❤️🎉 said:

"Imagine Agradaa is your group member to defend your project in class, Aswear she go introduce what is not included to spice it up😂😂💔."

peace said:

"Those that have something to say but choose to mute .. may God favor you."

Elohim said:

"Gifty and her husband has finally messed with the wrong one. God of her excellency McBrown is at work. Agradaa don’t stop anytime soon.🤣🤣🤣"

Pascal Paakofi Okyer said:

"I like the way angel is minding his business 😂"

Nana Yaa Nhyiraba❣️🌹 said:

"The most happiest woman on earth right now is Agra🤣🤣🤣❤️"

@kofiRomeo said:

"kyeres3 yagye terms no nsoo🤣noko fine🤣 indeed.teamAgraada we move."

Nana Agradaa laughs at Empress Gifty’s outfit

YEN.com.gh reported that controversial televangelist and leader of Heaven Way Church, Nana Agradaa, turned heads once again with her radiant Sunday church look.

Dressed in a stylish ensemble, she confidently flaunted her outfit in a video shared ahead of her church service.

In the same video, Agradaa threw subtle shade at gospel musician and TV host Empress Gifty, criticising her fashion choice during a recent episode of UTV's United Showbiz.

The video sparked laughter among social media users, with many amused by Agradaa’s boldness. Others chimed in on the ongoing tension between the two ladies, adding to the buzz surrounding their long-standing feud.

