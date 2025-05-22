A Ghanaian trader has expressed her heartbreak after reportedly losing GH¢2,800 during the recent Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) decongestion exercise.

The woman, whose identity has been withheld, shared her distressing experience in a video, claiming that the money went missing during the chaotic process of trying to save her goods from the task force.

In the video, the visibly upset trader explained that the GH¢2,800 was money she had received as part of her susu savings.

She clarified that the money was intended for someone else, and that person had entrusted her with it for safekeeping.

"It was the turn of someone who had saved with me, and the person collecting the money came to leave it with me. I placed it in a bucket, thinking it was safe," she recounted, her voice trembling with emotion.

The incident unfolded when the AMA task force arrived in the market to enforce the decongestion measures, which are aimed at clearing unauthorised street vendors from the city.

As the task force began evicting traders, the woman said she was preoccupied with trying to protect her goods from being seized. In the commotion, she lost track of the money she had placed in the bucket.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh