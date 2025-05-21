Ghanaian content creator Dauda Seidu Bayigo has announced his plans to set a new Guinness World Record for Ghana

The fitness enthusiast disclosed that he would embark on the longest swimming marathon by an individual

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after he posted videos from his training session on TikTok

Ghanaian content creator and fitness enthusiast, Dauda Seidu Bayigo, has officially unveiled an ambitious new project as he gears up to attempt a remarkable feat: the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest swimming marathon by an individual.

Scheduled for June 6, 2025, the event is set to take place in open waters, where Bayigo intends to swim from the shores of Ghana all the way to the United States, covering an extraordinary distance of approximately 9,898 kilometres (around 6,145 miles).

In a heartfelt call for community support, Bayigo used his popular TikTok platform to share details about the swimathon, posting a flyer that illustrated the challenges and goals of this unprecedented journey.

The young and determined athlete expressed his hopes of inspiring not only his local community in Ghana but also aspiring swimmers and adventurers around the world.

Influencer plans to swim from Ghana to the US

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after Dauda Seidu Bayigo declared his intentions to embark on the swimathon.

Dauda Seidu trains ahead of his swimathon

Dauda has been actively training in open water to showcase his commitment to this monumental challenge.

A recent video shared on social media captured the excitement of his fans as they gathered to cheer him on during his rigorous practice sessions.

Clad in swimming trunks and brimming with enthusiasm, Bayigo demonstrated his determination and readiness to take on this colossal task.

Bayigo’s accomplishment would set a new benchmark, surpassing several high-profile swimming records if he succeeds.

Notably, he would eclipse the current record held by Spanish swimmer Pablo Fernández, who swam 250 kilometres (155.34 miles) in the ocean between July 19-20, 2021, in Miami, Florida.

Additionally, Bayigo's attempt would challenge the impressive feat of Tunisian swimmer Nejib Belhedi, who swam continuously for 76 hours and 30 minutes from September 15 to 18, 2018, covering approximately 120 kilometres (75 miles) in Tunisia’s Gulf of Gabès.

Dauda Seidu share details about his swimathon

Ghanaian man Dauda Seidu Bayigo would also be aiming to break the longstanding record of Croatian swimmer Veljko Rogošić, who covered 225 kilometres (139.8 miles) across the Adriatic Sea from Grado to Riccione, Italy, over three days in August 2006.

Dauda Seidu Bayigo's journey not only reflected his ambition but also embodied a larger message of resilience and determination in the face of daunting challenges.

As he prepared for this unprecedented swim has he invited individuals and organisations to follow his journey and lend their support, marking a significant moment not just for him, but for Ghanaian sports on the international stage.

