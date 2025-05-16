Liberian-Australian chef Evette Quoibia has been named the new Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual

Evette Quoibia has shared her mental challenges and the preparations she made before embarking on the project

Some social media users have congratulated Evette Quoibia for making her family proud on Instagram

Evette Quoibia, a talented chef with roots in Liberia and a life shaped by her experiences during the civil war, has emerged as a culinary star in Australia.

Raised in Ghana and Ivory Coast after her parents fled the conflict, she absorbed a rich blend of cultural traditions and culinary practices that now influence her dishes.

This unique background and experience prepared her for her remarkable accomplishments in the kitchen.

Evette has achieved an extraordinary feat by breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, clocking in at an impressive 140 hours, 11 minutes, and 11 seconds.

This accomplishment not only surpassed the previous record held by Ireland’s Alan Fisher, which stood at 119 hours, 57 minutes, and 16 seconds, but also showcased her passion for cooking.

Evette Quoibia prepares Jollof rice

Throughout her six-day culinary journey in Melbourne, Australia, Evette passionately shared the vibrant flavours of her native Liberia with her local community.

She warmly invited people from all walks of life to experience the delicious West African cuisines she prepared, including her renowned Liberian-style jollof rice, cassava leaves, and an array of hearty soups and stews such as pepper soup, okra soup, and cabbage stew, which pair perfectly with fluffy white rice.

To ensure her meals appealed to a wide audience, Evette incorporated international elements into her offerings, drawing inspiration from traditional Nigerian dishes, Asian cooking techniques, and even Australian flavours.

Her dedication to crafting a diverse menu was fueled by two months of meticulous preparation, during which she collaborated closely with an assistant chef and an event planner, engaged with her church community, and rallied a team of enthusiastic kitchen volunteers.

Evette Quoibia thanks her supportive team

Despite her strong start during the marathon, Evette faced significant physical and mental challenges as the days wore on. Standing and cooking under intense conditions took its toll, and she found herself feeling weak and mentally drained. In a reflective interview with Guinness World Records, she shared,

“I relied heavily on my team because I was very weak mentally. There were moments when I felt completely disconnected, and I struggled to process tasks efficiently. The lack of sleep for such an extended period was incredibly taxing.”

“Thank God for my team, who provided assistance during the process and kept me on track,” she expressed with gratitude.

Evette Quoibia inspires girls in her community

Evette’s journey has served as an inspiring message to women, especially single mothers and young aspiring chefs, that pursuing your dreams, no matter the obstacles, is always possible.

The talented chef disclosed in her interview that she hoped her achievements would ignite hope and encourage others to reach for their ambitions.

