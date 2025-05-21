Evangelist Patricia Aseidua, popularly called Agradaa, has disclosed that Empress Gifty and her family allegedly rent their house

The style influencer who owns three houses in the Ga South constituency showed off the company of one of her houses

Some social media users have commented on Agradaa's trending video that a popular blogger posted on Instagram

Self-acclaimed evangelist Patricia Aseidua, widely known as Agradaa, has mocked gospel musician Empress Gifty by suggesting that she resides in a rented apartment, amidst escalating tensions between the two celebrities.

The feud ignited after Empress Gifty's husband, Hopeson Adorye, commented on Agradaa’s $800 gift from Sammy Gyamfi, the acting CEO of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod).

Agradaa shades Empress Gifty over claims she rents her home. Photo credits: @empressgifty and @originalagradaa.

Source: Instagram

In a recent video, fashionista Agradaa confidently asserted that Empress Gifty and her affluent husband are tenants rather than homeowners.

She expressed disdain for those who live in rented properties, insisting she only associates with individuals who own their residences.

Additionally, during the video, Agradaa proudly showcased her own lavish mansion, underscoring her belief in financial independence and success.

Furthermore, Agradaa took the opportunity to highlight what she claims is her natural beauty, contrasting it with Empress Gifty's rumoured cosmetic enhancements.

This comment added another layer of personal attack to their public feud and raised further debate about self-image among female celebrities in Ghana.

The Instagram video is below:

Empress Gifty sues Agradaa for GH¢20million

In response to Agradaa's derogatory comments, Empress Gifty has taken legal action, filing a defamation lawsuit against Agradaa at the Tema High Court on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

According to court documents provided by her husband, Hopeson Adorye, the gospel artist was seeking a staggering GH₵20,000,000 in damages for slander and libel.

Empress Gifty's lawsuit outlines four key claims against Agradaa, which include a request for a perpetual injunction.

Empress Gifty trends at TGMA 2024 with her ruffled-sleeved gown. Photo credit: @empressgifty.

Source: Instagram

This injunction aims to prevent Agradaa, along with anyone associated with her, from making further defamatory statements or publications about Empress Gifty in the future.

Furthermore, the gospel artist is demanding the removal of all videos and audio recordings featuring Agradaa's allegedly defamatory remarks from all of her social media platforms and is also seeking coverage for legal costs, including her attorneys' professional fees.

Check out the post below:

Empress Gifty trends at Richard Quaye's birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian gospel singer Empress Gifty, who was one of the most well-dressed female celebrities at the Bills Credit founder Richard Armah Quaye's lavish birthday party.

Empress Gifty rocked the red carpet in a short black outfit that showed off her gorgeous legs and modelled in elegant high heels.

Some social media users have comments about Empress Gifty's immaculate hair and makeup as she posed with gospel star Joe Mettle on the red carpet.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh