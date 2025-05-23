Kwesi Arthur attended King Promise's TGMA Artiste of the Year celebration event in Accra on Thursday, May 22, 2025

The award-winning rapper wore a white T-shirt custom-branded with the image of the local 50 pesewas currency

Kwesi Arthur's outfit to King Promise's TGMA Artiste of the Year celebration event triggered reactions on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur, popularly known as Kwesi Arthur, courted attention with his appearance at his colleague King Promise's TGMA Artiste of the Year celebration event at the Sky Bar 25 Restaurant and Bar in Accra on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Kwesi Arthur wears a 50 pesewas T-shirt as he attends King Promise's TGMA Artiste of the Year celebration. Photo source: @kwesiarthur

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram video shared by blogger GH Hyper, the Grind Day hitmaker looked dapper with a clean shave and a nice hair trim. He arrived at the Hennessy-sponsored private event alone without the company of his girlfriend or anyone else.

Kwesi Arthur wore a white T-shirt custom-branded with the image of the local 50 pesewas currency, faded Zara Denim jeans, and white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

The 2018 BET Viewers' Choice Best International Act nominee looked calm and chill as he interacted with some media personalities before heading inside the premises.

Kwesi Arthur beamed with excitement as he greeted and interacted with other attendees as they awaited the arrival of King Promise and his team at the plush event.

Kwesi Arthur with his beautiful girlfriend. Photo source: @kwesiarthur

Source: Instagram

Later, the rapper congratulated the newly crowned Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artiste of the Year on dethroning dancehall musician Stonebwoy to win the prestigious accolade.

Other notable personalities who attended King Promise's Hennessy-sponsored exclusive TGMA Artiste of the Year celebration included Angel Town, Blakk Cedi, Sister Deborah, DJ Breezy, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, and many others.

Kwesi Arthur, who has a close friendship with King Promise, recently returned to Ghana and was also present at the TGMA afterparty, which took place at a nightclub in the early hours of Sunday, May 11, 2025.

In April, he made headlines after he posed confidently in front of his sleek white Range Rover Evoque, a luxury SUV, in a parking lot after he performed at a sold-out concert.

In the photo, Kwesi Arthur rocked an effortlessly cool outfit, a matching grey two-piece set paired with crisp white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers and high white socks.

Below are the videos of Kwesi Arthur's appearance at King Promise's event:

Kwesi Arthur's 50 pesewas shirt stirs reactions

Kwesi Arthur's 50 pesewas shirt garnered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

kwesi_gvstar commented:

"Simple and 50 pesewas buh still dey cost 😂🔥🙌🙌❤️."

justice.iam said:

"Where can I get this Kwesi Arthur 50 pesewas top some 😂."

chibsahgh commented:

"Kwesi Arthur and simple life, 5 and 6🥰🥰🥰🥰."

teabaggh wrote:

"Oh nice. 50 pesewas. I like your T-shirt @kwesiarthur_."

Kwesi walks on street with his girlfriend

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwesi Arthur walked out in public with his girlfriend on the street in the US.

The award-winning rapper received cheers from a fan as he and his girlfriend passed in front of a fashion boutique.

The video of Kwesi Arthur walking on the street with his girlfriend garnered reactions from Ghanaian netizens.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh