Celebrated journalist Kofi Adoma has expressed his profound gratitude to businessman Ibrahim Mahama

In the video, he recounted how Mr Mahama reached out to him to offer help after learning about the incident

Many people hailed Mr Mahama, while others talked about the beautiful qualities his wife, Miracle, possesses

Renowned journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani has expressed his profound gratitude to wealthy businessman Ibrahim Mahama for coming to his aid after he was shot in the eye during festival celebrations in Dormaa.

Kofi Adoma hails Ibrahim for sponsoring surgery

In a video posted on his channel, Kofi TV, Kofi Adoma noted that he wished that Ibrahim Mahama would venture into politics because he would change more lives if he were to follow in his brother, President John Dramani Mahama's footsteps and be president.

In the video, the Kofi TV founder noted that the founder of Engineers and Planners, a West African indigenously-owned mining company, reached out to him and asked him why he did not reach out to him when the shooting incident happened.

"Ibrahim Mahama's private jet flew me from Dormaa to Accra. When we were searching for a hospital to visit, he suggested that we try South Africa and other countries. You were there for us. God bless you," Kofi Adoma said with a grateful heart in the video.

Mr Adoma noted that he had no idea Mr Mahama was related to his dear wife, Miracle Adoma, and he noted that his wife's good heart was because of the family she came from.

The renowned journalist also expressed his profound gratitude to Dr Oteng and all Ghanaians for supporting him with prayers. He acknowledged several people in the video and noted that the thank-you list was long.

Reactions to Kofi Adoma hailing Ibrahim Mahama

The opinions of Ghanaians on Kofi Adoma's video are below:

Thomas Dasu said:

"At times, it pains me a lot when people insult the Mahama family."

wyclefBoye said:

"Should Ibrahim join politics now?, the media and Ashantis will start painting him badly.."

Freda Quansah626 said:

"I am so happy for you. Glory be to God,,,in Him we trust"

Steve Diggle said:

"Who says money can't buy health? God continue to bless the rich men with good hearts"

agyeiwaakodi3 said:

"Kofi hold ur wife in high esteem and never cheat on her ever cos she is good woman. Nana we the proper Bono’s say ayekooo for loving and helping our brother"

Kofi Adoma ’s family honours his wife

YEN.com.gh reported that journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani’s family visited his wife, Miraclle Adoma, to show their appreciation for her unwavering support and dedication.

Hailing from Banda in the Bono Region, the family expressed their gratitude by presenting her with a generous gift, leaving her visibly moved and speechless.

A video of the touching moment surfaced online, sparking admiration from Ghanaians. Many praised Miracle Adoma for her strength and grace, while commending Kofi’s family for their kindness and thoughtfulness.

