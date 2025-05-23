Kwame A-Plus has reacted after security operatives stormed Chairman Wontumi's residence on Friday, May 23, 2025

The Gomoa Central MP celebrated the news by sharing a new story about the NPP executive's past legal battle with him and others

Kwame A-Plus's social media post drew mixed reactions from Ghanaians who thronged to the comment section

Member of parliament for the Gomoa Central constituency, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, has reacted after a combined team of National Security operatives and police officers stormed the residence of Chairman Wontumi on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Footage of the security personnel surrounding the controversial politician and businessman's house early in the morning emerged on social media.

According to reports, the joint security operatives visited Chairman Wontumi's residence to execute a search warrant.

In response to the incident, Kwame A-Plus took to his official Instagram page to share a photo of past news stories from multiple media outlets about his past legal issues with the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In the caption of the social media post, the Gomoa Central constituency MP shared celebration emojis with Nigerian veteran musician Timaya's 2024 hit song, Sweet Us, as the background sound.

Kwame A-Plus' legal issues with Chairman Wontumi

Kwame A-Plus became embroiled in a legal clash with Chairman Wontumi after the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman cited him, Fadda Dickson, Kwame A-Plus, and Mr Logic as contemnors in his 2022 defamation lawsuit against controversial US-based social media personality Afia Schwarzenegger.

The NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman's lawsuit stemmed from some claims Afia Schwar made during her appearance on the United Showbiz show.

The former Okay FM and UTV presenter alleged that she once had an amorous relationship with Chairman Wontumi during an appearance on United Showbiz.

She claimed that their affair was not a one-night stand and that they dated for over 16 months. She also listed some of the times and places she allegedly spent time with Wontumi during their almost one-and-a-half-year love affair.

Kwame A-Plus, Nana Ama McBrown, and Mr Logic, who were the United Showbiz show's panellists, were later fined GH₵60,000 by the Tema High Court.

Chairman Wontumi later cited A-Plus for contempt of court. The Gomoa Central MP was alleged to have resorted to posting contemptuous materials on his social media platforms about the court’s ruling.

In a January 2025 interview with Joy FM, A-Plus shared that the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman and other party executives' attempt to jail him was thwarted by former Assin Central MP Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

Check out Kwame A-Plus' social media post:

A-Plus' jubilation over Wontumi's saga stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

__kelgray commented:

"Classical example of be careful what you do with power when you have it😂."

enyonamphilly said:

"Come see me the way I dey dance with your background sound in my 10/10 room 😂😂😂😂😂."

al_ganiu_el_rufai wrote:

"Tables have turned, people misused power and that same power is going to be misused against them."

Chairman Wontumi's old video emerges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that old footage of Chairman Wontumi making some bold declarations emerged on social media after security personnel stormed his residence.

The video showed the veteran politician claiming that he was not afraid of President John Dramani Mahama and his political opponents.

Chairman Wontumi also claimed that he had the power to decide whether a president could travel to the Ashanti Region.

