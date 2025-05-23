An old video of Chairman Wontumi publicly boasting about his power in Ghana has resurfaced after security personnel stormed his residence

The NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman claimed that he did not fear President John Mahama and could not be intimidated by him or any NDC member

Chairman Wontumi also claimed that the national security operatives negotiated with him before any president could travel to the Ashanti Region

A combined team of National Security operatives and police officers stormed the residence of the New Patriotic Party's Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Footage of the security personnel surrounding the controversial politician and businessman's house early in the morning emerged on social media.

According to reports, the joint security operatives visited Chairman Wontumi's residence to execute a search warrant.

The NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman was reportedly not at home when the National Security operatives and police officers stormed the residence at Paraku estate.

The security personnel later withdrew from the politician's home after a tense confrontation with the New Patriotic Party supporters, who trooped to the residence in large numbers.

Following the incident, an old video of Chairman Wontumi publicly declaring his power in a bold demeanour against being susceptible to intimidation has resurfaced.

In an appearance on his broadcast station, Wontumi TV, the politician claimed that his political opponents feared approaching him whenever they encountered him in public.

He claimed that the national security operatives held negotiations with him before any president could travel or embark on any initiative in the Ashanti Region. He said he was much braver and more fearless against the members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He said:

"Aren't you scared when you see me? National Security had to negotiate with me before a president could come here (Ashanti Region) and do anything. Do you think I am a small person? I am braver than the NDC members."

Wontumi claimed that he did not fear President John Dramani Mahama and could not be intimidated by him or any member of his party.

He said:

“I am not scared of you, and you can’t scare me. If Mahama likes, he should bring his soldiers and see if he can do anything to me. You can’t push me.”

The NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman made these defiant remarks in 2024 when he challenged President John Dramani Mahama after he promised to throw out miners mining in forest reserves across the country while campaigning to return to power for a second non-consecutive stint.

Reactions to Wontumi's boasting video

iamedemgabby2 commented:

"He is crying on the radio today. Lol."

JefferyAnkamah said:

"He thought the throne was his forever. He was talking tough, like nothing could touch him. Now the same mouth that roared is begging. That’s what happens when pride meets the end of power."

EdwardEdis83044 wrote:

"As power left, tears everywhere."

Afia Schwarzenegger excites over Chairman Wontumi's saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Schwarzenegger expressed excitement after news of Chairman Wontumi's house being surrounded by security personnel emerged.

The controversial social media personality claimed that she was not sad about the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman's situation.

Afia Schwarzenegger added that Chairman Wontumi was facing repercussions for their past legal feud.

