NPP supporters have stormed the NIB office in Kawukudi to demand the release of activist Adenta Kumi

He was reportedly arrested on May 23, 2025, after petitioning President Mahama to dissolve a committee probing the Chief Justice

Crowds gathered at the bureau’s premises in Accra, waiting for Kumi’s release amid growing political tension

Supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have gathered at the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) office in Kawukudi to demand the immediate release of their activist, Alfred Kumi Ababio, popularly known as Adenta Kumi.

Adenta Kumi was reportedly picked up by NIB operatives from his house in the early hours of Friday, May 23, 2025.

NPP supporters storm NIB office to demand Adenta Kumi's release, Photo credit: Alfred Ababio KUMI/GFacebook.

Source: Facebook

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on social media, hundreds of NPP supporters who thronged the NIB premises at Kawukudi in Accra were seen chatting among themselves while waiting for Adenta Kumi to be freed.

The supporters are demanding Adenta Kumi's immediate release, citing concerns about the use of state security agencies to silence political opponents.

Circumstances of Adenta Kumi's arrest

Media reports suggest the young politician's arrest is linked to his recent petition to President John Mahama, calling for the dissolution of the committee investigating Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

In the petition, Adenta Kumi alleged that two members of the committee had compromised their impartiality by socialising with a lawyer representing one of the petitioners.

This development has sparked widespread concern and criticism within political circles.

Speaking to the media, Adenta Kumi's mother, Nana Ama Owusu, described the dramatic scene of her son's arrest, stating that about eight armed operatives arrived at their residence, damaged doors, and took her son away.

She expressed her distress and plans to visit the NIB office to determine her son's whereabouts.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Adenta Kumi's arrest

Ghanaians on social media have shared their views on Adenta Kumi's arrest, with many questioning why the NPP supporters thronged the NIB office.

Below are a few of the comments:

@Stephen Adah said:

"So these are the men the NPP general secretary asked to come?"

@Lucky A. J. Seidu also said:

"They should erect tents and stay there for 10 days. This nonsense must stop ."

@Beatrice Gunu commented|:

"So you guys have nothing to do, the moment they heard someone had been called for investigation, they all rushed there."

@Martey Eric also commented:

"Look at them have no job to do, following the party to misinform."

@Prekoh Abeam wrote:

"So NPP couldn't give job to all these people while in office, so they have the luxury to waste time at this peak hour of the day? So what are they thinking? Boiɛ boi."

Adenta Kumi's Lawyer raises concerns regarding how his client was picked up. Photo credit: @Alfred Ababio Kumi/Facebook, @channel1tvgh/TikTok

Source: UGC

Lawyer speak on Adenta Kumi's arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that counsel for Adenta Kumi, Clement Opoku Gyamfi, broke his silence on the arrest of his client, which happened in the early hours of Friday, May 23, 2025.

In a video, Clement Opoku Gyamfi took issue with the manner in which the arrest of his client was carried out.

He complained that for a married man to be picked up in shorts and recorded was not something that he was particularly happy about.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh