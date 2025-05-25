Ghanaian musician Daddy Lumba's manager has denied his involvement in Dada KD's untimely death

Ghanaian politician and media personality Roman Fada announced in an exclusive interview with Ruth of Seancity

Some social media users have commented on the trending YouTube video, as Roman Fada called on Ghanaian bloggers to respect his client

Roman Fada, the manager of legendary Ghanaian highlife artist Daddy Lumba, has firmly dismissed the troubling allegations linking the musician to the untimely death of his fellow artist, Dada KD.

Addressing the rumours that have been circulating on social media and in some tabloids, Roman Fada expressed his outrage and sadness over the unfounded claims in an interview with Ruthy of SeanCity TV.

Daddy Lumba’s manager denies his involvement in Dada KD’s death. Photo credit: @daddylumba.

Source: Instagram

He highlighted Daddy Lumba’s profound respect for Dada KD, noting that during the recent Legends Night musical show, Lumba took a moment to honour Dada KD on stage, delivering a heartfelt shout-out that celebrated his immense talent and significant contributions to the Ghanaian music scene.

In a passionate call for accountability, Roman Fada urged bloggers, vloggers, and journalists to practice responsible journalism. He warned them against perpetuating harmful narratives without credible evidence.

“It is unfortunate and deeply unfair to suggest such a thing. These baseless accusations not only tarnish reputations but also cause emotional harm to families and loved ones."

The YouTube video is below:

Kaakyire Kwame Appiah says Dada KD left a note

Ghanaian musician Kaakyire Kwame Appiah shared startling news during an exclusive interview with popular media personality Ola Michael on May 19, 2025, following the unexpected passing of veteran highlife artist Dada KD, born Dada Kwaku Duah.

Kaakyire Kwame Appiah recounted a chilling incident in which a mysterious note was discovered near the lifeless body of Dada KD, raising significant questions about its origin and content.

Although he acknowledged the intrigue surrounding the note, Kaakyire emphasised that he could not definitively confirm whether it had been written by Dada KD himself.

The YouTube video is below:

