Media personality Mona Gucci has shared her opinions about the appearance of TikTokers at red carpet events

Her rants come after this year's Telecel Ghana Music Awards, which have been criticised by top models, including Nana Akua Addo

Efia Odo, Asantewaa are among several viral stars who have weighed in on Mona Gucci's sentiments

Ghanaian media personality Mona Gucci's comment that TikTokers are not celebrities has stoked a fiery debate online.

Mona Gucci incurs the wrath of Asantewaa, Efia Odo and others after saying that "TikTokers are not celebrities." Photo source: EfiaOdo, MonaGucci, Asantewaa

On a recent episode of Mona Gucci's show, Bibi Gyegye Wo on Onua TV, the media personality shared her frustrations about TikToker Almed's stint on the red carpet.

"TikTokers are not celebrities. If everyone else is afraid to tell you, I, Mona Gucci, will tell you. If you're a brand influencer, influence the people on your page. You don't influence anything or anybody in Ghana."

Mona Gucci also called Almed a nobody, explaining why he does not merit the celebrity tag despite having over a million followers on social media.

"You're not a celebrity. So, do not expect to see your female self on red carpets with an internationally recognised fashion icon who makes statements and promotes the name of Ghana," Mona Gucci told Almed.

Mona Gucci's remarks about Almed were in reaction to fashion mogul Nana Akua Addo's review of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The fashion icon who stole the spotlight at the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards 2025 was rumoured to have said she would prefer to be absent rather than share the red carpet with TikTok stars.

Asantewaa, Efia Odo, others back Almed

Almed, who was not pleased with Mona Gucci's remarks, took to social media to express his disagreement with Mona Gucci's assertion.

He argued that he was a celebrity and would not allow Mona Gucci's sentiments to affect him.

"I've seen some things where people are saying that Nana Akua Addo said he won't walk the red carpet with TikTok influencers. She wouldn't be on the carpet with TikTok influencers when at AMVCA, Nigerian TikTok influencers, skitmakers and all kinds of celebrities and influencers were on the carpet together. You guys are just hypocrites," Almed said.

Almed's issues with Mona Gucci have stoked a frenzy on social media as other TikTokers stars join the bandwagon.

Efia Odo criticised he trend of looking down on online personalities as backwards and negative.

"Y'all complain about everything. There may be some people who were not doing great last year, but thanks to TikTok and social media, they've gotten recognition and are making money. If these people were nobodies, you wouldn't be talking about them," Efia Odo said.

Asantewaa, Quecy Official, and Prisywan1 have all joined the fight, highlighting the discrimination against TikTok influencers.

Some have even petitioned Onua TV demanding an apology for Mona Gucci's words.

