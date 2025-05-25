Veteran Ghanaian actress Maame Dokono has revealed she has six children with three different men

She made the revelation while sharing her near-death childbirth experiences at the Convergence of Mothers event in Accra

Her children recently celebrated her 80th birthday with a star-studded party that drew celebrities and dignitaries

Veteran Ghanaian actress and television personality Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, has opened up about her motherhood and marriage journey.

Speaking at an event dubbed "A Convergence of Mothers" at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Maame Dokono disclosed that she has six children with three different men.

Veteran Ghanaian actress, Maame Dokono, opens up about her motherhood and marriage journey.

The celebrated Ghanaian actress also shared her harrowing experience of childbirth, revealing that she almost lost her life during labour.

She explained that she had two children with each of the three men she married, with the first two being twins.

Maame Dokono further stated that, because of the traumatic experience she had during her first two births, she vowed never to have children again.

However, she later rescinded her decision when she fell in love again during her second marriage.

“I have six children with three different men. You know, two, two, two. The first two were twins. In fact, I just don't want to tell you about what I went through. The labour, I almost died. I said I wasn't going to give birth again, but you know, there's nothing that you cannot do when you are in love. So, I got pregnant again," she shared.

Maame Dokono spoke at the Convergence of Mothers.

The Convergence of Mothers event, which was held on Saturday, 24 May 2025, was organised by Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku, famously known as MzGee, in collaboration with The Reference Africa.

The programme aims to celebrate the beauty, strength, and evolution of womanhood under the theme "Yesterday’s Daughters, Today’s Mothers."

Several Ghanaian female celebrities and media personalities thronged the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra to support the event.

Maame Dokono’s Children Celebrate Her 80th Birthday in Style

Hailing from the Birim North District, she was born in 1946 and turned 80 years old on 10 June 2024.

Her six children pooled resources to organise a grand birthday party to mark her 80th year on earth.

The star-studded event drew a crowd of celebrities and dignitaries to the Underbridge in East Legon.

Maame Dokono's children, grandchildren and friends joined her at the high table to cut the giant cake, the centrepiece of the celebration, to mark the special day.

The evening was filled with glitz and glamour as the guests and the celebrant showed up looking their best.

Maame Dokono, dressed in a stunning blue-sparkling ensemble, was surrounded by her former colleagues and industry peers for the ceremonial cake-cutting.

McBrown sprays GH¢100 notes on Maame Dokono at her 80th birthday party.

McBrown Sprays GH¢100 Notes on Maame Dokono

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown celebrated her idol, Maame Dokono, at her 80th birthday celebration and book launch.

In a video going viral online, McBrown was seen spraying GH¢100 notes on the veteran actress.

Many people hailed McBrown for her generosity, while others admired how Maame Dokono was being celebrated.

