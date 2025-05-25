Mona Gucci has warned Kwadwo Sheldon to stop discussing her on his YouTube channel amid her feud with TikTok influencers

She criticised Sheldon for siding with TikTokers and claimed he lacks the depth to comment on her personality or brand

The TV host said Sheldon is only using the trending topic for personal gain, claiming he would be irrelevant without social media

Ghanaian TV personality Mona Gucci has sternly warned popular YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, cautioning him against discussing her on his platform.

Speaking on her Biribi Gyegye Wo show on Onua TV on Saturday, May 24, 2025, Mona Gucci claimed Kwadwo Sheldon lacks the intellectual depth to comment on her.

Ghanaian TV personality, Mona Gucci, sends a strong warning to Kwadwo Sheldon. Photo credit: @charmingstudioss/TikTok & @kwadwosheldon/IG.

This warning comes amid growing tension in an ongoing feud between Mona Gucci and Ghanaian social media creators, particularly TikTok influencers.

The TV host had earlier criticised TikTokers for presenting themselves as celebrities during the Saturday, May 17, 2025, edition of the Biribi Gyegye Wo show.

She advised TikTokers to remain within their social media circles and stop parading as celebrities, claiming they had not yet earned that status.

However, the comments did not sit well with many TikTokers, who took to their individual pages to blast Mona Gucci.

In reaction, Kwadwo Sheldon used his YouTube platform to criticise Mona Gucci for undermining the work of TikTok influencers.

Mona Gucc's response to Kwadwo Sheldon

Responding to him, Mona Gucci said it was inappropriate for Sheldon to place TikTokers on the same pedestal as established celebrities in Ghana.

"Kwadwo Sheldon, your commentary lacks insight. If you had proper understanding, you would know that no matter how influential social media becomes, it cannot rewrite history,” she said.

She further suggested that Sheldon is largely dependent on social media and would struggle to remain relevant without it.

Mona added that the YouTuber’s involvement in the feud appeared opportunistic, aimed at gaining clout and revenue from trending issues.

"You are a nobody without social media. Without it, who are you? You're benefiting from TikTokers and using my name for YouTube earnings. You're doing this to secure your pocket," she added.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Mona Gucc's warning to Sheldon

Upon coming across Mona Gucci's video, in which she issued the warning to Kwadwo Sheldon, some netizens took to the comment section to react.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@iamkorbby said:

"But kwadwo Sheldon is YouTuber and not a TikToker so what’s she saying?"

@Khaled General987 also said:

"I understand where she is coming from, but then once they can influence in any way and they are celebrated, and you people interview them and all, she should give them the credit."

@Cyrus Wiredu commented:

"What is her show actually about? And why is she always beefing tiktokers? Kwadwo Sheldon’s New Media Channels are bigger in commercial value than 90% of these tv stations."

Mona Gucci incurs the wrath of Asantewaa, Efia Odo and others after saying that "TikTokers are not celebrities." Photo source: EfiaOdo, MonaGucci, Asantewaa.

Asantewaa, Efia Odo, Others respond to Mona Gucci

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mona Gucci's issue with the TikTokers caused a frenzy on social media,as other TikTok stars and celebrities joined the bandwagon.

Efia Odo criticised the trend of looking down on online personalities as backwards and negative.

Asantewaa, Quecy Official, and Prisywan1 also joined the fight, highlighted the discrimination against TikTok influencers.

Source: YEN.com.gh