Kwame A-Plus, in a social media post, teased Chairman Wontumi after EOCO arrested and detained him on Tuesday, May 27, 2025

The Gomoa Central MP shared an old video of the NPP executive dismissing any chance of President John Mahama and the NDC returning to power

Kwame A-Plus' social media post triggered reactions from Ghanaians who flooded the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Member of Parliament for the Gomoa Central constituency, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, has reacted to the news of Chairman Wontumi's arrest and detention by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

Kwame A-Plus teases Chairman Wontumi after his arrest and detention by EOCO. Photo source: A Plus, Chairman Wontumi

Source: Facebook

The NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman was nabbed by EOCO operatives to assist with ongoing investigations after he visited the Criminal Investigations Department at the Police Headquarters in Accra for questioning.

Footage of Chairman Wontumi's arrest emerged on social media. He had earlier been charged with illegal mining-related offences.

Reports suggested that the arrest of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP is in connection with the alleged $55 million Akonta Mining fraud.

Reacting to the news, Kwame A-Plus, who has had issues with the Wontumi in the past, took to his official Facebook page to tease him over his current predicament.

The Gomoa Central MP shared an old video of Chairman Wontumi claiming that President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would never return to power.

The former entertainment personality recently jubilated after a combined team of National Security operatives and police officers stormed the residence of the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Kwame A-Plus shared a photo of past news stories from multiple media outlets about his past legal issues with Chairman Wontumi.

Kwame A-Plus' legal issues with Chairman Wontumi

The Gomoa Central MP became embroiled in a legal clash with Chairman Wontumi after the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman cited him, Fadda Dickson, Nana Ama McBrown and Mr Logic as contemnors in his 2022 defamation lawsuit against controversial US-based social media personality Afia Schwarzenegger.

Chairman Wontumi with President John Dramani Mahama. Photo source: Chairman Wontumi, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

The lawsuit stemmed from some claims Afia Schwar made during her appearance on the United Showbiz show.

Afia Schwarzenegger alleged that she once had an amorous relationship with Chairman Wontumi during an appearance on United Showbiz. She also shared some explicit information about the alleged secret affair.

Kwame A-Plus, who was one of the show's panellists alongside Nana Ama McBrown and Mr Logic, was later fined GH₵60,000 by the Tema High Court.

Chairman Wontumi later cited A-Plus for contempt of court. The Gomoa Central MP was alleged to have resorted to posting contemptuous materials on his social media platforms about the court’s ruling.

Check out Kwame A-Plus' social media post below:

Reactions to A-Plus teasing Chairman Wontumi

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Joel Awafba commented:

"And that's a regional chairman of a great party. NPP have really gone low paaaaaa. Very soon, it will be a fun club if these elements are not removed."

Ebenezer Nana Kwaku Arthur said:

"A Plus can tease k3k3 😂😂. This is what we, Ghanaians, want from Mr. President. Hold them accountable at all costs. They thought they were bigger than Ghana."

Julie Belinda Obiri commented:

"Who say man no dey now? No one is above the laws of the country."

Kwame A-Plus vows shutdown of Wontumi stations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame A-Plus vowed to close Chairman Wontumi's media stations if he became the president of Ghana in future.

The Gomoa Central MP appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to shut down the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman's media platforms.

Kwame A-Plus also levelled some serious allegations against Chairman Wontumi and promised to report him to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh