A Ghanaian prophet has opened up about visions he had about Chairman Wontumi, warning him of a difficult year

In a video, he asked the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman to brace up for a tough year since he would experience so many attacks

He, however, urged the NPP Chairman to stand firm during the trying times since he would experience a special grace

A Ghanaian prophet has dropped a prophecy about the New Patriotic Party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, amid his recent issues with the state.

In a now-viral video, the renowned preacher stated that Chairman Wontumi would face many challenges this year.

"Let it reach Chairman Wontumi that this year, there will be a lot of attacks against him. But God says he should stand firm because if he's able to come out of the attacks, there is a special grace awaiting him," the prophet said in a video.

The pastor’s prophecy comes after a national security raid at the staunch NPP member’s residence.

Chairman Wontumi’s woes have been many since the National Democratic Congress (NDC) took charge of handling the affairs of the state.

He has recently found himself on the wrong side of the law following recent legal actions taken against him by the government. The state has accused Wontumi of engaging in galamsey and related offences.

Following the accusation, he was invited to appear before the NIB to answer questions regarding his alleged involvement in galamsey.

He made an appearance on May 25, 2025, but before his appearance, a raid was conducted at his residence.

Devastated over the turn of events, Wontumi cried out in an interview, begging Ghanaians and NPP supporters to come to his aid.

He accused the government of persecuting him and said he can no longer pay his kids’ fees or fend for himself since his accounts have been frozen.

A prophet has predicted more woes for the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman. He noted that this year would be tough for him, however, Wontumi should stand firm since he will experience great breakthroughs and a special grace after the trials.

Watch the video below:

Netizens blast prophet over Wontumi's prophecy

Netizens who saw the video of the pastor were unhappy with his remarks and called him out in the comments section. They accused the pastor of being politically biased and not having love for the nation.

@Alhassan Seidu wrote:

"This reason why I stopped going to church, I well pray inside my room than go to that so-called church."

@Don King wrote:

"Does it mean God loves Chairman Wontumi than Ghana?"

@Uncle Perry wrote:

"I knew something like this would happen 😂😅😆😆."

@Yaweh wrote:

"They have started again."

@Aka to na bro wrote:

"Hey Ghana prophecy on invitation by the BNI."

Chairman Wontumi meets with CID after raid

Earlier, YEN.com.gh Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, has met with the Criminal Investigations Department for questioning.

Boasiako's legal team has been bolstered by former Attorney General Godfred Dame, who accompanied him.

Some National Security operatives and police officers stormed the residence of Boasiako on May 23, 2025.

