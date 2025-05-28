Ghanaian actress Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku and her son have taken over the internet with their lovely vacation video

The duo had a great time at the luxurious Peduase Valley Resort, which is 30 minutes from Kotoka International Airport

Some social media users have commented on Naa Ashorkor Mensah Doku sharing a rare glimpse of her child online

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku recently shared a delightful video showcasing a family getaway, flaunting her handsome son for the first time.

The heartwarming moment was captured at Peduase Valley Resort, reminding her thousands of fans to spend quality time with their children, even amid life's hectic pace.

Naa Ashorkor and her handsome son enjoy breakfast at Peduase Valley Resort. Photo credit: @naa_ashorkor

Source: Instagram

Radiating elegance, Naa Ashorkor donned a beautiful pink ruffled ankle-length dress that harmonised perfectly with her signature colored natural locs hairstyle.

Her understated, yet tasteful makeup highlighted her radiant features, making her the epitome of grace as she enjoyed a sumptuous outdoor breakfast.

In the viral video, her dapper son, dressed in a coordinated long-sleeve top and matching trousers, appeared to enjoy every moment spent with his mother, showcasing a warm and nurturing bond.

Naa Ashorkor's parenting approach is markedly distinctive among celebrity mothers, noted for being intentional, emotionally open, and committed fully to family well-being.

She consistently places her family's needs at the forefront, often making career decisions with careful consideration of their potential impact on her husband and children.

In addition to her family-centric approach, Naa Ashorkor has become a passionate advocate for maternal mental health and body positivity.

She has used her platform and her show When Baby Comes to discuss vital topics such as postpartum depression and the myriad challenges associated with motherhood, striving to foster a supportive community for new mothers navigating these trials.

The Instagram video of her mother-son breakfast is below:

Naa Ashorkor hosts TGMA 2025

Meanwhile, Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku made headlines with her gorgeous appearance at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, which took place on May 10, 2025.

As the charismatic host of this prestigious event, she captivated both the live audience and viewers at home with her commanding presence and infectious energy.

Celebrated as a screen goddess, Naa Ashorkor showcased her unique fashion sense, seamlessly blending elegance, cultural pride, and contemporary sophistication - a combination that won the hearts of both local and international audiences.

On the red carpet, she made an unforgettable impression in a breathtaking strapless beaded gown that perfectly accentuated her curves.

Designed by her long-time and renowned fashion designer Pistis, the gown featured intricate beadwork that sparkled vividly under the event’s dazzling lights.

Complementing her stunning outfit, Naa Ashorkor opted for flawless skin-tone makeup that enhanced her natural beauty, while her chic braid in a natural hue added an extra touch of confidence and grace, solidifying her status as a fashion icon in the entertainment industry.

The Instagram video is below:

Naa Ashorkor joins DW Africa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported on Ghanaian media icon Naa Ashorkor becoming a presenter for DW Africa.

The first episode of her new show on cars was uploaded by the TV3 morning show host's official Instagram page.

Many social media users complimented Naa Ashorkor on her professional success and her handle on fashion.

