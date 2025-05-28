Veteran media personality and business mogul, Bola Ray shared gorgeous photos of his beautiful wife, Dorcas Adisi on social media

Mrs Adisi turned 45 on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 and the EIB Network boss hailed her impact on his life with a beautiful message

Ghanaians praised Bola Ray for his touching birthday message and wished his wife everything of the best on her special day

Ghanaian media personality turned business tycoon, Bola Ray celebrated his wife, Dorcas Adisi on social media after she turned 45 years old.

Bola Ray shared a selection of beautiful photos of his wife coupled with an adorably written message highlighting her importance in his life.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Excellence in Broadcasting (EIB) Network shared the images on his Instagram page with each photo telling a story of a specific period in the timeline of his marriage.

A throwback photo showed Bola and Dorcas as a young couple dating at the time, prior to their eventual marriage.

Other photos showed Dorcas at beautiful locations around the world, some with her husband and others on her own.

The images told the story of a marriage that endured throughout the years and perfectly captured the love story between the two.

Bola Ray's Instagram post is included below.

Bola Ray celebrates wife in birthday message

The Starr Chat host paired his wife's beautiful photos with an incredible birthday message that stirred emotions.

Bola Ray expressed the love, commitment and sacrifice that his wife applies to taking care of their family, which includes three beautiful children.

"Watching you grow into the amazing woman you are today has been the greatest joy of my life.You are the heart of our home and a true support system for our family. Every day, you show us what it means to love selflessly.

"As a mother, you guide our children with such wisdom and patience. As a wife, you stand by me through everything with unwavering support. Your kindness touches everyone around you, and your smile lights up every room you enter," he said.

He added that as his wife aged, she has continued to grow even more beautiful and more mature, increasing the value that she adds to their family and the world at large.

"Thank you for being the best partner I could ask for and the most loving mother our children could have. Here’s to celebrating you today and always," Bola Ray concluded his message.

Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, married his wife Dorcas on March 1, 2005.

In 2017, they renewed their vows after 12 years of marriage, and the EIB CEO celebrates his wife regularly.

Last year, Bola Ray shared a similar message to his partner on Instagram to mark her 44th birthday.

Bola Ray's birthday message sparks reactions

Ghanaians expressed their views on Bola Ray celebrating his wife on her 45th birthday. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of these reactions below.

summysmart said:

"Happy birthday to her. May God bless her new age."

rich_tipsy wrote:

"Happy birthday Ma'am . Wop3 adepa lol."

nanakojoantwi1 said:

"Happy birthday to Mrs Bola Ray 🎁. Wishing you nothing but the absolute best 🙏🏾"

Bola Ray throws 47th birthday party

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bola Ray celebrated his 47th birthday by organising a party for his workers at the EIB Network.

Ghanaians praised his initiative to celebrate with his staff, after footage trended online, and expressed well wishes on his special day.

