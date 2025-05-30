Celebrated Kumawood actress Vanessa Nicole got many people admiring her beauty when she shared a new video on her TikTok account

The mother of four and baby mama of embattled comedian Funny Face flaunted her fine curves in a pair of shorts and a top

The comment section was filled with people's admiration for her long black dreadlocks with blonde ends

Baby mama of embattled comedian Funny Face and star actress, Vanessa Nicole, left many people in awe of how long her dreadlocks were as she flaunted them in a video.

Vanessa Nicole flaunts her long dreadlocks in a video. Image Credit: @vanessah_nicole

Vanessa Nicole flaunts her dreadlocks

Vanessa Nicole on TikTok got many people talking about her natural beauty and how long her dreadlocks were.

In this video, she did not style her hair but rather let it loose by keeping half of it in front of her on each side of her shoulder.

Vanessa Nicole's hair was so beautiful as it had dark roots, which gradually transitioned into her having blonde ends.

The mother of four rocked a beautiful matching top and fitted shorts that accentuated her fine curves. She styled her top by tying the front half into a knot and letting the rest hang in front of her.

Recording the video in the comfort of her bedroom, Vanessa Nicole danced and sang highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena's 2017 released song Ensesa.

She ran her hands through her hair while singing passionately in the video and showing off her glowing skin and beautiful tattoos.

Reactions to Vanessa Nicole's dance video

The comment section was filled with people's admiration for Vanessa Nicole's long dreadlocks. People wondered what her secret to healthy hair was as they complimented her.

Others also talked about her still being in good shape after giving birth to four beautiful children, who live with her.

Others also noted that they were fans of Kwabena Kwabena and that his 2017 song, Ensesa, was one of their favourite songs.

The heartwarming reactions of social media users to Vanessa Nicole's dance video are below:

Maame Yhaa❤️❤️❤️ said:

"Always pretty ❤️❤️❤️."

DAY DAY said:

"eeiii, why are you so beautiful lyk that 🤗🤗🤗🤗."

sexyboatemaa2 said:

"Your dreadlocks is very nice 🥰🥰."

KING WASTY KOBBY said:

"My favourite song ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

NANA AMA PAPABI 1 said:

"l love you so much dear❤❤❤"

Abenah 💞💙2123 said:

"Always beautiful ✌️✌️✌️💓💕💕."

Funny Face’s Kids write a note to Vanessa Nicole

YEN.com.gh reported that Vanessa Nicole, an actress and the mother of Funny Face’s children, shared a touching moment from Mother’s Day on May 11, 2025, which has warmed the hearts of many online.

In a TikTok video posted by the actress, her four children gifted her with a handwritten note praising her strength, love, and care. The sweet letter highlighted the qualities they admire in their mother, expressing their love and appreciation for her.

The adorable gesture drew admiration across social media, with many commending Vanessa Nicole for the strong bond she shares with her kids and hailing her as a truly devoted mother.

