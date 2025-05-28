Kofi Adoma's wife has opened up about the moment doctors told her that her husband was traumatised because of his eye injury

Mrs Adoma on TikTok shared her ingenious ways of helping her husband heal from the pain after his surgery

The woman's posts on social media have garnered significant traction online as netizens praise her

The wife of Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, Mrs Miracle Adoma, has shed light on the broadcaster's recovery after his successful eye surgery.

In December last year, the broadcaster was covering an event in celebration of Osagyefo Agyeman Badu II's 25th anniversary in Dormaa when a gun misfired, shooting gun powder into his eyes.

The shooting incident, which caused him to lose sight in one eye, sparked a huge frenzy online, especially considering the silence from the Dormaahene on Kofi Adoma's issue.

It took the help of renowned businessman and philanthropist Ibrahim Mahama, the CEO of Engineers and Planners, for Kofi to undergo surgery abroad.

Ibrahim Mahama donated $115,000 to help with his recovery from the injury, which was completed in March 2025.

According to Kofi Adomah's wife, the doctor told her that her husband had become traumatised after the unfortunate shooting incident.

The Angel FM broadcaster's wife, who has solidly stood behind her husband in his hard times, shared in a video that she had her own way of helping her husband heal from the trauma.

In a post online, Mrs Adoma publicly talked about the many ethnic groups she belonged to and how her background would help her husband's case.

"Ga Fante and Ewe, and you say he's traumatised. You don't worry, only the Ga side will handle the trauma."

Netizens admire Mrs Miracle Adoma

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Miracle Adoma's update on her husband's health.

Obaa_Abena😍❤️ said:

My love for this woman er🥰🥰 God bless you Mrs Adoma.. You're indeed a Miracle. 🥰

shockar1 wrote:

Thank you for that special you've shown our senior Bro ...we love you True Queen 🥰🥰🥰

winneyeshun remarked:

Tell him he shouldn't worry the fante side only will make him laugh and tired 😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️the jokes and food will do the talking

Obaa_Abena😍❤️ noted:

My love for this woman er🥰🥰 God bless you Mrs Adoma.. You're indeed a Miracle. 🥰

evelynmarthaackon shared:

my advice to all men is that,take good care of your wives and children so that in time of your low moments they will be your strength and stand by you

Suzy Pinamang flown abroad for her surgery

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that shooting victim Suzzy Pinamang was reportedly set to travel to the UK or India for eye surgery after her shooting incident.

Blogger Zionfelix claimed Ibrahim Mahama had made the necessary arrangements to fly the student and her brother abroad after a medical evaluation in Accra.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to applaud the renowned businessman for intervening and providing support for Suzzy in her quest for a full recovery.

