Kuami Eugene’s Former Maid Mary Rockstar Drops a New Rap Song, Video Causes a Stir

by  Geraldine Amoah
Mary Rockstar, the former househelp of the multiple award-winning high-life and afrobeat singer Kuami Eugene, has announced that she will be dropping a rap song soon.

Mary Rockstar, Kuami Eugene
Kuami Eugene’s former maid Mary Rockstar to drop a new rap song. Image Credit: @maryrockstar_10 and @kuamieugene/Instagram
