Gisela Amponsah and Ama Burland have finally broken their silence on their exit from the Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast

Gisela made several allegations about the producers, including alleged payment to bloggers to insult the show's hosts on social media

Gisela Amponsah and Ama Burland were recently replaced by Rosey and Adjoa Tasha as the co-hosts of the podcast with Efia Odo

Popular Ghanaian social media personalities Gisela Amponsah and Ama Burland have broken their silence on their exit from the Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast.

Gisela Amponsah and Ama Burland break their silence on their exit from the Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast. Photo source: @princess_burland, @therbcpod

Source: Instagram

Speaking on their new Let's Do Drinks podcast, Gisela shared that there was too much drama behind the scenes of their former show.

The social media influencer noted that she did not feel protected by the podcast's producers and that they set her up for harsh criticisms from netizens.

Gisela Amponsah claimed that the producers did not allow her to control certain situations that surfaced during her time on the show. She claimed that the producers seemed interested in the YouTube views instead of the mental health and well-being of the hosts.

The influencer claimed that the Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast production team usually released visuals that attracted criticism towards her and the current hosts on social media.

Gisela accused the producer of deliberately paying bloggers to intentionally insult her and the other hosts on social media for the show's publicity. She claimed that she decided to leave the show after realising that the producers did not care about her.

Efia Odo with Gisela Amponsah and Ama Burland. Photo source: @efiaodo, @princess_burland

Source: Instagram

Ama Burland also shared that she decided to exit the podcast due to many incidents that ensued on the movie set and behind the scenes. Gisela also dismissed the claims that they were sacked from the Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast.

The social media personalities' remarks come months after the producers announced that they would no longer host the show alongside actress and model Efia Odo after just a single season.

Gisela Amponsah and Ama Burland were later replaced by Perfect Match Xtra season 2 contestant Rose Owusu Konadu, popularly known as Rosey and social media personality and entrepreneur Adjoa Tasha as co-hosts of the popular podcast.

Below is the video of Gisela Amponsah and Ama Burland speaking about their exit from the Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast:

Gisela, Ama's podcast exit remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ertalib-h6i commented:

"Gisela is very honest and I like that about her😊❤️."

Mansa said:

"That is what they are doing to Adjoa Tee 😭."

BILLIONAIRE’S WIFE wrote:

"Funny enough, I got to know all of you because of that podcast. It at least made you guys a bit famous. No hard feelings. If not for the podcast, I wouldn’t know Gisela, Ama, Adjoa Tee and Rosey."

LadyTeee said:

"Gisela and Princess, we are proud of you both for all that you have accomplished. Don’t listen to the haters. Keep shining and being beautiful, successful and kind women. Love from London."

Ama Burland blasts social media troll

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ama Burland blasted a social media troll who made a negative comment about her on social media.

The social media personality clapped back at the troll by sharing a screenshot of the money she made from her businesses.

Ama Burland's interaction with the troll triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh