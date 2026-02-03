Lily Mohammed has broken her silence after Louisa Laryea's husband Israel's recent remarks about their public feud

The GHOne TV anchor appeared to send a message to her veteran colleague and her critics with a cryptic TikTok post

Lily Mohammed's cryptic post has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians who flooded the comment section

GHOne TV anchor Lily Mohammed has broken her silence after Israel Laryea commented on her recent online feud with his wife, Louisa Laryea on Monday, February 2, 2026.

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, January 28, 2026, social media erupted after Lily Mohammed and Louisa Laryea, the 52-year-old wife of veteran media personality Israel Laryea, engaged in a heated exchange.

American streamer IShowSpeed visited Ghana on Monday, January 26, 2026, as part of his 28-day tour to experience the various cultures of the African continent.

After the streamer's departure from Ghana, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced that his ministry had approved the issuance of a Ghanaian passport to him. The decision to issue a Ghanaian passport to IShowSpeed did not go down well with Lily.

The media personality slammed the foreign affairs minister and questioned the relevance of the streamer's visit to Ghana in a verbal tirade on GHOne TV's morning show.

Louisa Laryea and Lily Mohammed's online banter

Following her rant, the wife of veteran journalist Israel Laryea, Louisa Laryea, took to social media to slam her choice of words.

Shortly after her post, Lily Mohammed clapped back in a combative post that took jabs at the wife of his media colleague.

She described her submission as ‘unintelligent’ and accused her of parading herself around as a pillar of journalism in Ghana simply because of her husband's reputation.

She wrote:

"I would have very much been open to a discourse with you, but seeing as you have absolutely no substance in that capacity, it would be a complete waste of my time. I do hope you take a GOOD LOOK at yourself in the mirror, next time you want to be as condescending as you have been with your distasteful post.”

Lily's post also drew subsequent responses from Louisa, who denied taking shots at the GHOne TV presenter with her initial social media posts.

Israel Laryea comments on wife, Lily's feud

In a Facebook post on Monday, February 2, 2026, Israel Laryea noted that he had a private conversation with his wife, Louisa, about her heated online banter, which made her the subject of trolls on social media.

The veteran broadcaster also apologised to Lily, stating that his wife never meant to offend or bodyshame her with her social media post.

Source: Facebook

The former Joy News presenter slammed critics who criticised his marriage and his wife's physical appearance.

The Facebook post of Israel Laryea addressing his wife's feud with Lily Mohammed is below:

Lily Mohammed breaks silence after Israel's remarks

Lily took to her official TikTok page to share a photo of herself flaunting her beauty while preparing to go on air at her workplace.

The GHOne TV anchor looked gorgeous in her classy outfit, which she complimented with jewellery while she held a pen and posed for the camera.

Lily accompanied her photo with veteran Nigerian musician Flavour's 2023 smash hit, Game Changer, as a background sound.

See Lily Mohammed's TikTok post below:

Lily Mohammed's post stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Aketesia Event Coordinator commented:

"Wonshouti!! The Kusasi Goddess."

C.K.AFRIYIE (DMB Ba) wrote:

"Don't mind 'him' na you're so beautiful."

Nii Gentle said:

"Lily all the way. Good job."

J.B. Mensah remarked:

"Very pretty. I still stand by you on your opinion about the foreign ministry. You spoke the hard truth everyone didn't have the balls to voice out. Keep it up. Love you."

Source: YEN.com.gh