Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo, has won plaudits after humbly kneeling before Otumfuo at Despite's museum launch

The Ayawaso West Wuogon MP and his wife, Gifty Mawuenya, attended the event that officially unveiled the new car exhibit

Ghanaians warmly received the actor-turned-politician's gesture, with many backing him to contest the presidency in future

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Setor Dumelo, knelt before the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, during his arrival at the launch of Osei Kwame Despite's car museum.

John Dumelo kneels before greeting the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, during Despite's car museum launch. Image credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

The actor, accompanied by his wife, Gifty Mawuenya, was a guest at the event held on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at East Legon in Accra.

Businessman and media mogul, Despite established the automobile museum to exhibit his garage of classic and vintage cars to the public and car lovers from Ghana and across the world.

Dumelo kneels before Otumfuo at museum launch

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, John Dumelo was seen arriving at the event with his wife in tow.

The legislator and his partner approached the Asatehene, who was seated by former Ghanaian President, John Agyekum Kufuor.

John Dumelo and his wife Gifty at Despite's museum launch in East Legon on Sunday, June 1. Image credit: @johndumelo1, @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

Dumelo showed deep reverence to the Ashanti King, getting on his knees before extending his hands to greet the monarch.

The two exchanged pleasantries before Dumelo proceeded to greet ex-President Kufuor as well.

It is customary in Ghanaian culture to show respect to chiefs when greeting them to recognise their role as the custodians of the land.

Dumelo's respect for the history, culture, and tradition of the Ashanti Kingdom was well received by Ghanaians, who praised the actor's statelike qualities.

Some Ghanaians on social media called for the actor to consider running for President soon.

John Dumelo has had a meteoric rise in Ghanaian politics, winning the Ayawaso West Wuogon Parliamentary seat in the 2024 general elections.

He currently serves as the Deputy Minister for Agriculture in the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

The video of Dumelo greeting the Asantehene is below.

John Dumelo kneeling before Otumfuo sparks reactions

Ghanaians shared their reactions to the video of Dumelo kneeling before Otumfuo. YEN.com.gh gathered several responses, which can be viewed below.

fynding_me said:

"John Dumelo for President! He would be great to follow Mahama, I swear 😍😍😍."

mzzlyza wrote:

"When you wash your hands well, you eat with kings…. 👏"

yinksofficial commented:

"Our king! Global icons of the Ashanti kingdom. We shall be great everywhere ❤️"

mrmuchmore said:

"Soo beautiful😍...John Dumelo, you've been impacted. Honourable, you'll lead this nation someday.🙌👏🤗"

naa_dromo_thomas commented:

"The way I smile anyhow when I see Honourable John Dumelo 😍😍😂😂👏👏🔥🙌🙌. This man is a great leader with a beautiful wife."

John Dumelo kneels before pastor

YEN.com.gh previously reported that John Dumelo knelt before a pastor after visiting a church in his constituency on June 1, 2025.

The actor-turned-politician attended a Church of Pentecost service in his area and received a rousing welcome from congregants.

In a video that went viral following the visit, Dumelo, wearing a kaftan and hat, knelt with his arms wide open in a bid to be blessed.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh