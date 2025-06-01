Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, visited some churches in his constituency

The actor turned MP knelt for the pastor and congregants to pray for him during his visit to one of the Pentecost churches in his area

Ghanaians on social media who saw the video commended John Dumelo for his love for God and his constituents

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, went on a church visitation in his constituency on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

This was not his first church visitation, as he had been to several churches in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency ahead of the 2024 general elections.

John Dumelo visits selected churches in his constituency. Photo credit: @johndumelo1

Source: Instagram

In a video on Instagram, John Dumelo visited a Pentecost church in his constituency and was received warmly by the Pastor and congregants.

The video showed the pastor praying for John Dumelo. The MP, who was in a kaftan and a hat, knelt and opened his hands as a way of receiving blessings while the pastor prayed.

The pastor put his hand on John Dumelo’s right shoulder. Another man who could also be a man of God put his hand on the MP’s other shoulder while they prayed for him.

In the video, the pastor prayed that:

“God, you will continue to let your hand be upon him. That Lord, when he was asking for this, he came, and the church prayed for him. God, we want to thank you today that, Lord, he is no more a candidate but he has become the MP. Father, we commit him into your hands.”

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians praise John Dumelo for his humility

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video John Dumelo shared on Instagram. Many applauded him for his humility and his belief in God. Read them below:

Elikembluvy said:

“Blessings go dey follow you everywhere you go.#idey4u.”

Kofi.mrasare wrote:

“We blot out the name of Dance hall queen from the seat of Ayawaso.”

Austinbekewei said:

“When you submit to God's leadership and guidance, humility becomes a way of life. Tell me God's recommendation for a humble man. He gives him grace, Hon JD walks in God's grace. ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Ardent_elonga wrote:

“🙌🔥Role model💯Always God First.”

Thulisilendlovu31 said:

“May God be with you now and in your future endeavours. Never forget that you are destined for greatness.”

Yekini_90 wrote:

“The way and the manner you people ( NCD) are resetting 🇬🇭. E’ check like my party Npp will be in opposition forever ♾️. lol. Honourable member, I’d like to bring to your attention the widespread use of the US dollar in Ghana’s transactions. I propose that the government issue a directive requiring all businesses to conduct transactions in Ghanaian cedis (GHC) exclusively. This would help reduce our reliance on foreign currency and promote economic sovereignty. Why should we allow external factors to dictate our economic activities on our own soil? It’s time for Ghana to take control of its financial transactions. Thanks 🙏🏿.”

Tornyiejeremi said:

“Your head shall lack no oil😍🔥.”

John Dumelo and wife pray in church

YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo and his wife, Gifty, went to church to pray after he won the parliamentary elections in December 2024.

The actor emerged victorious in the race for the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat, defeating incumbent Lydia Seyram Alhassan of the NPP.

His wife, Gifty, shared the post, and many Ghanaians congratulated John Dumelo in the comment section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh