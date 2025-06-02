Appiah Stadium encountered Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Mining in Motion Summit at Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City on Monday, June 2, 2025

The political commentator, in a video, knelt on the wet floor and showered massive praise on the Asantehene while waving the Ashanti flag

Appiah Stadium later got up from the floor and chased Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's convoy as he departed the hotel

Controversial Ghanaian political commentator Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, caused a scene during his encounter with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City on Monday, June 2, 2025.

The staunch supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was present at the five-star hotel as the Asantehene joined President John Dramani and other prominent businessmen, including Ibrahim Mahama, Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and Samuel Esson Jonah, at the Mining in Motion Summit.

Following the conclusion of the summit at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II made his way out of the premises and got into his convoy to head to the Jubilee House.

As the Asantehene's convoy of luxurious cars headed out of the hotel, Appiah Stadium, sporting a long-sleeved polka dot shirt with black trousers and shoes, courted attention from bystanders and media personnel as he knelt on the wet floor and showered massive praise while waving the Ashanti flag.

The political commentator later got up from the floor and chased Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's convoy as he made his grand departure.

Appiah Stadium's antics marked his latest public stunt in the presence of the Asantehene and his family in recent months.

In May 2025, he met Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at his favourite golf course in Kumasi after the Millennium Excellence Award golf tournament, in which he engaged in a friendly competition with pastor Dag Heward-Mills and businessman Nick Kofi Adjei Danso Abbeam.

During their encounter, Appiah Stadium interacted with the leader of the Ashanti Kingdom before lying on the floor to show his appreciation and reverence for him.

A month before their meeting, the political commentator encountered Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's wife, Lady Julia Osei Tutu, at the Helmut Kutin resource centre in Kumasi.

He threw his blazer on the floor for Lady Julia, in a bid to get her to step on it and give him her attention. He later rushed to the front of her car to shower praises on her.

Reactions to Appiah kneeling, chasing Otumfuo's car

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nhanhaagyemang5@gmail.com commented:

"Eii Appiah, he dey everywhere. He get PHD in begging 😁."

NANA ATTA(BULKMONEY) said:

"Official hype man for Asateman Wura and JM."

princeosei88 commented:

"Ei na Appiah stadium wei koraa GPS bɛn na ɛkura nu🤔😂😂."

