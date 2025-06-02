Social media influencer Dulcie Boateng shared the progress of her building project in a trending TikTok video

She talked about purchasing the tiles and how the plumber and electrician were now working hand in hand

Hearts were melted by a part of her video where her mother heaped praise on her while clearing the staircase

Snapchat influencer and entrepreneur Dulcie Boateng shared an update on the construction progress of her five one-bedroom semi-detached Units.

Dulcie Boateng shares details about her building project and interacts with her mother at the site. Image Credit: @dulcie_ox

Source: TikTok

Dulcie Boateng shares construction project update

On TikTok, Dulcie shared the progress of her building project with her thousands of followers and how the experience had been so far.

In her update, she noted that the plumber and the electrician were working simultaneously on the unfinished buildings.

She noted that pipes were being fixed in the bathrooms and toilets, and the wiring and electrical were also being sorted out.

She explained that she still had to figure out where the sockets would be placed for the television and other electrical appliances.

The Snapchat influencer said that since plastering was about to start, she had to move quickly and look for the best tiles for her buildings.

"Someone recommended Palace Home Decor, so that is where I went. I already knew what I was looking for. I wanted something dark, marble and elegant," she shared in the video.

In the same video, Dulcie noted that after she and her mother picked the best-looking tiles from the decor warehouse, they drove back to the site to inspect progress.

A touching moment that happened when she and her mother returned to the site was when her mom showered praises on her while cleaning the dusty and sandy staircase with wooden planks.

Reactions to Dulcie's building project, mom's interaction

Many people congratulated her in the comments section and spoke about their admiration for Dulcie's entrepreneurial ethics.

The part where her mother swept the stairs to make way for her daughter while heaping praises on her caught the attention of many.

The exciting reactions of social media users to the video update on Dulcie Boateng's building project:

cella’s lifestyle said:

"I am sure the apartments are fully booked already 😂❤️❤️."

Genia's Imports||Wig Parlour💕 said:

"Mama: oh my Queen ah Dulcie: mummy you can't be serious. 😂 You're mum is a vibe and I tap in this Blessing oooo 🙏🏾"

MissTeiko said:

"😁😁😁the vibe with your mom di3 top notch 🥰."

Cha🇬🇭Rity said:

"Mummies are always the best 🥰🥰🥰i love her😍."

TEEMA said:

"Please can you start training young ladies on how to be self reliant and independent and how to make plans as a young lady, i will be happy if you start a conference on this."

nanamiitch said:

"Please I want to be your tenant, I will pay X2 please 🖤😩."

Dulcie Boateng shares an update on her building project and some of the finshings she has used. Image Credit: @dulcie_ox

Source: TikTok

Dulcie flaunts mansion she built at 22

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that the popular Ghanaian social media influencer left in awe after sharing a video tour of her luxurious mansion, which she proudly said she built at just 22 years old.

Dulcie led fans on a virtual walkthrough of the property, also flaunting the sleek fleet of cars she acquired at ages 23 and 24. The influencer, now 28, did not shy away from showing off her home's interior.

She said her lavish lifestyle was a result of years of consistency in digital marketing, with the bulk of her earnings coming from advertisements on her social media platforms, especially from Snapchat.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh