Renowned Ghanaian journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani is steadily recovering from the severe eye injury he suffered after his shooting incident in Dormaa in December 2024.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, the Angel FM presenter's wife, Miracle Adoma, could not hide her excitement as she rejoiced over the significant progress her husband had made in his recovery abroad.

The journalist's wife wore a beautiful outfit as she stood in the living room of a luxurious apartment and sang gospel musician Mabel Okyere's 2025 hit song, So Far, So Good, to glorify God.

Kofi Adoma Nwanwani later joined his wife as they posed for the camera and showed the full extent of the progress he had made.

