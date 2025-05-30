NPP youth activist Alfred Ababio Kumi, popularly known as Adenta Kumi showed up at the EOCO headquarters to support Chairman Wontumi

During his appearnce, Adenta Kumi spoke on matters that arose following his National Intelligence Bureau arrest, including his wife's alleged loss of pregnancy

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some sympathised with him, while others delighted over his release from custody

New Patriotic Party (NPP) activist Alfred Ababio Kumi who was picked up by officials from the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) has made a public appearance after his release from custody.

The former parliamentary primary aspirant was at the Economic and Organised Crime Office headquarters in Accra to show support for embattled NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

Adenta Kumi addresses wife's alleged pregnancy loss.



During his appearance, addressed various issues that arose following his arrest, including his wife's alleged pregnancy loss.

In a video, he acknowledged the pregnancy and stated that it was two months old. However, he refused to provide more details as to whether or not she lost the pregnancy. He claimed it was a family issue an wanted to keep it as such.

"It's a family. Some elders have intervened and we've addressed the matter. It was a two months pregnancy but it's one of those things. I even spoke to her that I don't like my family matters out there.

I'm not that kind of person who even flaunts his wife on social media. So a family issues is a family issue," he said.

Adenta's mother speaks about wife's pregnancy loss

On May 23, 2025, Nana Ama Owusu, the mother of Adenta Kumi, gave a disturbing report on the raid that took place in their home in the early hours of the day.

Adenta Kumi's mother says wife lost a four-month old pregnancy during his arrest.



Speaking in an interview with Adom FM, the elderly woman stated that Adenta Kumi’s wife suffered a pregnancy loss during his arrest.

She claimed she was four months pregnant but was shoved to the floor during the raid, hence causing her to bleed. However, Kumi in his interview with 1957 news claimed she was two months pregnant.

Watch the video of Adenta Kumi speaking on wife's alleged pregnancy below:

Netizens divided over Adenta Kumi's remarks

Netizens who saw the video of Adenta Kumi expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some sympathised with him, others cautioned him to be mindful of his public utterances and actions.

@GodwinGeiss wrote:

"He’s not being honest. His own mother said the pregnancy was four months, yet he publicly claimed it was only two. That contradiction makes it clear this was all a calculated move to gain public sympathy."

@sarpong_kwaku wrote:

"U are a woman n very young girl …….. I rest my case."

@YpeeBa3 wrote:

"U are very young and beautiful woman watch the way u talk."

@Willys_Man wrote:

"This guy. @TwoTerty1 should be ashamed for falling for that comment"

Adenta Kumi released from NIB custody

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that on May 23, 2025, a youth activist of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was arrested by NIB officials.

Alfred Ababio Kumi, popularly called Adenta Kumi, was later released that same day after the Minority Leader in Parliament intervened.

His supporters accused the governing NDC of political intimidation and condemned the act.

