Interior Minister Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka has commissioned a 50-bed Police Hospital in Kumasi

The Asawase MP, Muntaka, commended the Ghana Police Service for their commitment and foresight

Some social media users have applauded the Police Welfare Department for investing in the project

Interior Minister Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka has officially inaugurated a newly constructed 50-bed Police Hospital in Kumasi, designed to enhance healthcare services for police officers, their families, and the general public.

Funded entirely by the Police Welfare Scheme, this facility would improve access to quality healthcare in the Ashanti Region and surrounding areas.

Interior Minister Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka opens 50-Bed Police Hospital in Kumasi

During the commissioning ceremony, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka praised the Ghana Police Service and the leaders of the welfare scheme for their vision and dedication. He remarked:

“This is a symbol of what can be achieved when unity meets purpose,” emphasising the importance of collaboration in achieving such initiatives."

Muntaka highlighted the hospital as a significant milestone in providing sustainable healthcare for security personnel.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensure that the facility is well-staffed, equipped, and maintained to uphold high standards of care.

Muntaka comments Tamale Police Hospital

Additionally, Muntaka reported that the construction of the Tamale Police Hospital is currently 80% complete, with plans in progress to recruit medical staff for both hospitals as they prepare for operations.

He encouraged the Ghana Police Service to cultivate a strong maintenance culture to ensure the hospital's longevity and continued benefit to the community.

COP Iddi Lansa Seidu, the Director-General of Welfare for the Ghana Police Service, described the new hospital as a reflection of the service's dedication to the welfare of its personnel.

He emphasised that it embodies the values of solidarity and responsibility central to the Ghana Police Service, playing a crucial role in supporting officers, their families, and retirees.

The establishment of this hospital is part of a broader initiative by the Ghana Police Service aimed at enhancing the well-being of its members and improving public access to healthcare services in the region.

Muntaka commissions Police Hospital in Kumasi

Some social media users have applauded the Police Welfare Department on the launch of their new project. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

David Effah

"So Nana Addo did these things in Kumasi, and I didn't even hear of it."

Ayena Benedicta

"😆 Now Nana Addo turn into police welfare."

Concert citizens stated:

"God bless Akuffo-Addo for building this infrastructure."

Paa Yao stated:

"Thanks to Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, Dr. Bawumia, and Dr. Dampare. God continue to bless you all. Amen."

Oshele Polo stated:

"God bless Nana Addo."

Check out the photos below:

Adum traders reject rice from Muntaka

Victims of the recent Adum PZ market fire incident declined food donations from Minister Muntaka.

The Asawase MP visited the scene with 1,500 bags of rice and 8,000 boxes of cooking oil for the affected traders.

The traders stated that these items did not meet their immediate needs. In the viral video, the traders expressed their dissatisfaction after rejecting the items.

The Instagram video is below:

Muntaka, Afenyo-Markin clash in Parliament

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Interior Minister Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak and Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who got into a heated argument during a parliamentary meeting.

The minister accused the New Patriotic Party representative of acting inappropriately and speaking out of turn, in violation of Parliamentary norms.

The MPs engaged in a heated back-and-forth in a video that went viral online

