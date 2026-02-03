Team Legal Wives has gone after Maame Sika after she stirred speculations about her relationship with Rev. Obofour

In some videos that have since gone viral, some members of the famous fan club were seen jabbing the CEO of Oseikrom Aduanepa

Following their criticism, other members have stormed the comments section of their videos to react to the duo’s romantic affair.

A group of Ghanaians known as 'Team Legal Wives' have stormed social media to lash out at Maame Sika after she sparked speculations of a reported relationship with the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev. Obofour.

Maame Sika ignites relationship rumour with Obofour

On Sunday, February 1, 2026, Maame Sika sparked massive reactions on social media after she took to her page to drop a message for Rev. Obofour, who was celebrating his birthday.

In a reshared post by the Instagram blogger Hiz Sarponaah Official, the Chief Executive Officer of the East Legon-based food joint, Oseikrom Aduanepa, shared a controversial photo of herself with the pastor.

"Happy birthday, His Royal Majesty. None like you. You are whatever you think you are," she wrote in the caption.

In a follow-up post, Maame Sika referred to herself as 'Sofo Maame', translated as 'pastor's wife' in English. She also shared a video of herself, alongside a photo of Rev. Obofour in his church preaching.

Her controversial posts immediately went viral, triggering members of ‘Team Legal Wives’ to break their silence.

Below is the Instagram post of Maame Sika that ignited speculations on social media:

Team Legal on Sika and Obofour’s relationship

Two members of the 'Team Legal Wives' have spoken on the ongoing brouhaha surrounding Maame Sika and Rev. Obofour.

In a video that has caught the attention of many on social media, one member confidently told the alleged side chick to know that Queen Ciara is the legally wedded wife of the man of God, with whom he has kids.

She further sent a message to Rev. Obofour to bring the controversy under control if he is not in an affair with Maame Sika, because her current behaviour on social media was unacceptable.

In a separate video, another member warned the wife of Rev. Obofour, Queen Ciara, to be vigilant, alleging that her husband has traditionally married the reported side chick, unlike Akosua Serwaa's case, where Odo Broni wasn't wedded to the highlife legend Daddy Lumba.

Watch the Instagram video of one member of the 'Team Legal Wives':

Team Legal’s video jabbing Sika sparks reactions

Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh:

Fobi wrote:

“Kyer3 s3 now de3 side chicks no longer hide because it looks like Ghana has legalised side chicks as wives. Lord, help me shield and protect my family, husband and children till eternity. Amen.”

Official Cindycash wrote:

“Eii, so what has she done to deserve this insult. Is she the only one who posted a picture with Rev Obofour on his birthday?"

Akuaampoh wrote:

“The moment his wife stopped flaunting him on her social media handle, that's when you know there's trouble in paradise. But for me, if these allegations are true, then the wife knows what to do. She should choose what's best for her and her mental health because too much stress can destroy a woman. She hasn't gotten to the stage that she should cage herself for an unfaithful husband. Life is too short to let a man stress you out.”

Mr. Honesty wrote:

“Every side chick gets their confidence from the man! Leave the woman alone and blame the man.”

Pagisrea wrote:

“Now, what's happening? It's like it has been normal for an open display of women to have affairs with married men, with support from their women.”

Obofour's wife reacts to Sika's post

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Rev. Obofour's wife, Queen Ciara, has broken her silence after Maame Sika fueled dating rumours with her husband.

Hours after the alleged side chick shared her controversial post, Ciara also took to her social media platform to flaunt her husband, captioning it with a romantic birthday message.

