Prophet Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, leader of the Ajagurajah movement, sarcastically praised businesswoman Big Cheezy after purchasing a Rolls-Royce

Big Cheezy is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Chez Amis, a popular East Legon restaurant that sells the cassava-based dish Acheke

Ajagurajah expressed skepticism over how anyone can afford a half-million-dollar Rolls-Royce from selling just Acheke, sparking reactions from Ghanaians

Ghanaian prophet Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, has expressed disbelief over the CEO of East-Legon-based restaurant Chez Amis, Big Cheezy, being able to purchase a Rolls-Royce from her business proceeds.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the popular prophet appeared confused over Cheezy purchasing a Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth almost half a million dollars ($450,000 ) from the proceeds of selling only Acheke.

Big Cheezy acquired the automobile in April 2025, triggering reactions from Ghanaians across the board.

Her most well-known brand, Chez Amis, sells the Ivorian dish, Acheke, which is very popular in Ghana, to her high-end East Legon clients.

Ajagurajah said it's mind-boggling that she could buy a Rolls-Royce from such a business.

He said Big Cheezy is probably backed by a powerful spirit that has bestowed her with grace.

"That girl is a dangerous girl. She sold only Acheke to buy a Rolls-Royce, and you aren't scared of her? What spirit is backing her? She sold Acheke to buy a Rolls-Royce. What did the person who farmed the cassava also buy? One day you will realise I am right."

The leader of the Ajagurajah movement pointed to well-known female Ghanaian entrepreneurs who have been running large-scale food businesses for decades without purchasing a Rolls-Royce.

He said Aunty Muni, the owner of a popular waakye joint, and Linda-dor, who operates the most patronised restaurant on the Accra-Kumasi road, both cannot afford a Rolls-Royce.

"Do you know how expensive a Rolls-Royce is? Even Aunty Muni, who sold waakye for so many years, never bought one...even Linda-dor, who has been running her business for decades, owns 'just' a V8," he continued.

He said people should refrain from fighting people with immense wealth, such as businessman Osei Kwame Despite and politician Kennedy Agyapong, because he believes powerful spirits back them.

Ajagurajah placed himself in that category as well, arguing anyone who fights him will face attacks from a spirit.

He added that even if a man is bankrolling Big Cheezy as some critics claim, he still considers her exceptional, asking how many ladies can convince a man to give them the amount needed to purchase a Rolls-Royce.

Watch Ajagurajah's video below.

Reactions to Ajagurajah's jab at Big Cheezy

Ghanaians shared their reactions to Ajagurajah's sarcastic praise for Chez Amis' CEO, Big Cheezy.

dirty_trent said:

"The back up guy dey vex pass🤣"

poweredveracity_1 wrote:

"That food doesn't cost less o....Cross-check and see for yourself. E go over you 😟🤔😒."

don_breezygh commented:

"What if Auntie Muni doesn’t want Rolls-Royce but she’s invested her money into real estate?"

manlikeken__ noted:

"Life no balance 😂😂😂...edey vex the background guy pass us😂😂"

