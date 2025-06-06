Model and accountant Sheena Gakpe turned heads online when she gave her fans a glimpse of her workout routine on a rainy day on June 4, 2025

Famous Ghanaian model, Sheena Gakpe, caused a frenzy on social media when she shared a glimpse into her workout routine on the morning of June 4, 2025.

Sheena Gakpe exercises in the rain. Image Credit: @sheenagakpe

Source: Instagram

Sheena Gakpe exercises in the rain

Sheena Gakpe took to her social media pages to give her thousands of fans a glimpse into her workout routine.

In the caption of the post she made on X, the plus-size model greeted her fans and joked about doing the perfect split as part of her yoga routine.

"Good morning from me and my perfect split."

In the video, she rocked a pair of red figure-hugging leggings, which she paired with a cropped top. She completed her look by wearing sneakers.

Sheena did a perfect split, and in the caption, one could tell how proud she was to be able to do that yoga pose. With her yoga mat on the wet grass, she performed a complete split under a giant tree shaped like an umbrella.

Considering the day and time she made the post, it rained heavily and even flooded in parts of Accra. However, Sheena did not let the weather deter her from exercising her limbs.

It may seem as though the video was taken in the mountains, Aburi, parts of the Eastern Region or part of Ghana that experiences fog whenever it rains.

Reactions to Sheena Gakpe's workout video

Sheena's fans thronged to the comment section to encourage her to exercise more, considering its benefits to her health.

Others could not help but talk about her fine curves and how her gymwear has accentuated them. They praised her and complimented her in the comments.

Others also wanted to know the serene and beautiful environment she exercised in so that they could join her or perhaps visit there.

The reactions of social media users to Sheena Gakpe's workout video are below:

@ThehustlerMaica said:

"Location. I want to stretch some 🤭."

@shun_dey_fool said:

"God is good."

@AskJuly said:

"Keep going 🔥."

Source: YEN.com.gh