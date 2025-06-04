Kumawood actor Lil Win caused a stir online when he dropped a video of himself imitating the viral video of Chairman Wontumi

In the video, he addressed concerns raised by people about his latest movie, based on the life of the President of the Transition of Burkina Faso, Ibrahim Traoré

Many people could not hold their laughter as they shared their views on Lil Win's video he posted online

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Seasoned Ghanaian actor Lil Win caused a stir online when he imitated Ashanti Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, when a viral audio of him being distraught on a call surfaced online.

Lil Win mimics Chairman Wontumi’s viral audio. Image Credit: @officiallilwin and Stephen Adom Kyei Duah/Facebook

Source: Instagram

Lil Win imitates Chairman Wontumi

Lil Win took to his social media pages to share a video of him reacting to the viral audio of a distraught Chairman Wontumi crying out for help from Ghanaians.

In Lil Win's video, he jokingly cried out for help and acted distraught over concerns surrounding his latest movie about the President of the Transition of Burkina Faso, Ibrahim Traoré.

The seasoned Kumawood actor noted that just because he had planned to create a movie about the Burkinabé military officer and politician did not mean he should be scrutinised.

He pleaded with his fans to rise and stand up for him amid the backlash he was receiving regarding the movie.

"One movie I am shooting, people have so many things to say about it. Wezzy fans rise up. It is because of you that I am being treated this way. So rise up," he cried out in the video.

In the concluding parts of the video, Lil Win urged his fans and all Ghanaians to watch the movie when it is released.

"Eventually, if you do not watch it when it is released, God will pay you," he said.

Lil Win mimics Wontumi in video

Wontumi calls on Ghanaians

Reactions to Lil Win's video about Wontumi

Lil Win's video got many people laughing hard and admiring his sense of humour as they hailed him in the comment section.

Others also hinted that the Kumawood actor may be writing a movie script based on Chairman Wontumi's ordeal with EOCO officials and the Mahama-led government.

The reactions of social media users to the trending video of Lil Win imitating Chairman Wontumi's cry for help are below:

Rahman Saiba said:

"fay3 movie 😅😂😂😂 "Wontumi amanehunu"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Lhong Rhich said:

"😂😂😂Such a great talent 😂😂😂God bless you Father ♥️♥️♥️."

chameleon man 👨 said:

"Chairman wontumi once said 😁😁😁👏👏."

708_lil_Trencher😎🎉 said:

"Justice for chairman wontumi wae😭😂"

Muftygomma said:

"Chairman wontumi di asem aba🤣🤣🤣"

HonPatrick official 🇬🇭🇺🇸 said:

"Wontumi Movie series is loading soon herrr Ghana 🇬🇭 😂😂😂😂."

Robert Mensah Tamakloe said:

"If not for Tiktok, we might think you are the only one good at comedy 😃."

Lovely pictures of Lil Win and his wife, Maame Serwaa. Image Credit: @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Lil Win’s wife, Maame Serwaa, shows off her American accent

YEN.com.gh reported that Maame Serwaa, wife of popular Ghanaian actor Lil Win, captivated TikTok users with a makeup tutorial where she proudly flaunted her thick American accent.

In the video, she guided her followers through her makeup routine, breaking it down step-by-step with ease and flair.

The tutorial quickly drew attention, with many admiring her polished look and others focusing on her accent, sparking lively conversation in the comments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh