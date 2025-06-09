Twene Jonas, in a video, responded to Kwaku Manu's claims that he recently secured his first apartment after many years in the US

The social commentator made some accusations against the Kumawood actor concerning his ex-wife's life in the US

Twene Jonas also claimed that he had been living in a $5 million mansion he acquired many years ago

Controversial US-based Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas has responded to Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu's recent claims about his living conditions in the US.

Twene Jonas responds to Kwaku Manu’s claims about his life in the US. Photo source: @twenejonas, @kwakumanubob

Source: Instagram

In a recent TikTok video, the social media personality dismissed the comic actor's claims that he recently rented his first apartment after squatting with others for many years after he relocated from Ghana to the US.

Twene Jonas slammed Kwaku Manu and accused him of relocating his ex-wife and mother of three of his four children, Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko, for her to get married to her new American husband, Tim.

The social commentator claimed that he did not waste his hard-earned money on women and lived alone with his cats in his current big house.

He showed a 2022 video of himself talking about his home on his smartphone as evidence that he had been living under good conditions since he relocated to the US many years ago.

Twene Jonas claimed that he lived in his mansion worth $5 million and kicked out his tenants to renovate his residence years ago.

Twene Jonas flaunts a house and a car in the US. Photo source: @twenejonas

Source: Instagram

The controversial social media personality's remarks come days after Kwaku Manu claimed in an interview with blogger De God Son TV that the socialite had recently secured his first apartment despite claiming to be wealthy over the years.

The Kumawood actor also noted that Twene Jonas declined to do an interview with him when he first gained popularity on social media for his commentary on issues concerning Ghana.

According to Kwaku Manu, some individuals advised Twene Jonas and his manager to reject his offer to save the social media personality's career from ending prematurely due to their fear about the difficult questions he would have asked them during their potential interview session.

Below is the video of Twene Jonas responding to Kwaku Manu's claims about his living conditions in the US:

Reactions to Twene's response to Kwaku Manu

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Speed_Limit commented:

"Man of wisdom."

Gina Manu said:

"Thank you. God richly bless you. More fire."

Essien commented:

"Amore fire. The most respectful Twene Jonas."

De snr Marcus said:

"They don't know such wisdom o, so don't waste your time on him."

AFRO JOE wrote:

"Please tell him he is fooling too much."

Kwayie Samuel commented:

"You are doing a good job. God will bless you."

Kwaku Manu laments living condition in Accra

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu lamented the difficult living conditions in Accra during an interview that went viral on social media.

The Kumawood actor detailed the huge amount of money he regularly spent on his four children whenever they went to school.

Kwaku Manu also complained about the shortage of water in the capital city and the financial struggles associated with purchasing some water from tankers.

Source: YEN.com.gh