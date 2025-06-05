Kwaku Manu, in an interview, complained about the high cost of living as a father of four children in Accra

The Kumawood actor lamented the huge sums of money he spends on his children's upkeep and water supply in his mansion

Many Ghanaians also shared their experiences and challenges they face living in Accra on social media

Popular Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has expressed his frustration with the high cost of living in Ghana.

Kwaku Manu complains about the high cost of living in Accra. Photo source: @kwakumanubob

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview with blogger De God Son TV, the comic actor stated that every worker in Ghana deserved to take home a minimum of GH₵10,000 as their monthly salary.

Kwaku Manu shared that many Ghanaians, especially parents, were spending a lot of money on their children daily. He noted that couples with four children who provided GH₵100 daily as feeding money were spending about GH₵3,100 at the end of every month.

He said:

"Every Ghanaian worker deserves to be paid GH₵10,000 and above. It's only God who takes care of us. The expenses we are making here are not easy. Any truthful person knows what I am saying, especially people with children. You will spend about GH₵3,100 if you and your four children spend GH₵100 daily as chop money."

The Kumawood actor complained that despite paying canteen fees for his four children, he always has to give them additional money for their daily upkeep. He lamented the living conditions in Accra and compared them to those of Kumasi.

Kwaku Manu with his four children inside their residence. Photo source: @kwakumanubob

Source: Instagram

According to him, he struggles to get water in his East legon mansion during the dry season and spends GH₵150 every two days on securing water from water tanker drivers.

He said:

"I have four children. I have already paid their canteen fee, but I also have to give all of them money when they go to school every morning. Calculate how much you will spend in four days if you give each one of them at least ten cedis every day."

"Living in Accra is even different. It is not like Kumasi, where you won't have any problem after constructing a borehole in your home. I have a borehole, but I experience a shortage of water during the dry season every five months."

If you live in this city too, you have to call for people to supply water because the pipes do not flow in Accra. I don't know if it is because of the location, but they charge me 150 cedis whenever they supply me with water. The water finishes every two days in this house. My children can leave the tap on even when they brush their teeth. So, imagine how much I spend monthly if I buy water every two days."

The Kumawood actor noted that he was also spending a lot of money on other things, including foodstuffs and fuel for his cars. He shared that he had recordings of people who also called him regularly for financial support.

Kwaku's complaints about Accra living stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media below:

Abdul Rashid commented:

"I am an Aboboyaa driver. Every 10 days, I pay ECG 180 cedis. It is not easy. I can't feed my family well. Why? All because of bad leaders from NPP and NDC."

charlotteoppong65 said:

"We eat more than we earn. Ghana dea, I know for sure se3 Nyame na 3hw3 yen so."

@real Alice Ofori 325 wrote:

"It's not easy, o. Only bread costs 20 cedis a day. For two kids, a month is 600 cedis. Borla money every week. We are suffering. It's only God."

Paul Yandoh cries over Accra's living cost

In another story, Paul Yandoh cried about the high cost of living in Accra after spending multiple days due to Chairman Wontumi's detention.

The NPP Ashanti Regional Communications Director shared that he had a difficult time in the capital city as he could not get any affordable food apart from Waakye to eat during his stay.

Paul Yandoh also complained about the costs of clothing being sold in multiple boutiques in Accra.

