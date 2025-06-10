Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo attended the funeral of the late Mamponghene, Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II, held from June 6 to June 9, 2025, in Asante Mampong.

Dressed in traditional black attire, he participated in the ceremonies honouring the former chief, who held the prestigious Silver Stool of Asanteman, the second-highest traditional leadership position following the Asantehene.

Akufo-Addo Brings a Smile to Otumfuo Amidst the Mourning at Mamponghene's Funeral

During the event, Akufo-Addo engaged in customary greetings with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, as well as other dignitaries.

His presence was marked by a generous donation of GH¢200,000 to support the funeral arrangements for the late chief, who was also his father-in-law.

Akufo-Addo attends Mamponghene's funeral

Former president Nana Akufo-Addo and Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II exchanged warm greetings at the late Mamponghene's funeral. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Edwina Akufo-Addo attends Mamponghene's funeral

Akufo-Addo's daughter, Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo, who is part of the Mampong Traditional Council, also attended the event, dressed in black attire and a matching headscarf, reflecting the solemnity of the occasion.

Former President Kuffour attends Mamponghene's funeral

The final funeral rites, known as 'Dɔte Yie,' were attended by several dignitaries, including former president John Agyekum Kuffour.

He looked dapper in a two-piece black ensemble and matching shoes at the royal funeral in a trending video.

During the event, he made a concerted effort to walk with assistance to greet Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, despite his senior age and dependence on a wheelchair.

Three aides accompanied the former president as he climbed a high platform to pay his respects. Ghanaians were moved by his walk challenge, with many praising his commitment and emphasising the need for improved accessibility at public gatherings.

President Mahama attends Mamponghene's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and President John Dramani Mahama, who attended the burial of the late Mamponghene's Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II in Ashanti Mampong.

The president of the Republic of Ghana expressed his condolences to the Asantehene as he and his elders followed the burial procedures.

Social media users have reacted to President John Dramani Mahama and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's encounter during the late Mamponghene's burial.

