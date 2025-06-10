Afia Schwarzenegger reached out to Tyler Perry and reported Ghanaian TV stations for showing his Straw movie without permission

The social media personality offered her assistance in helping the Hollywood filmmaker take action against Ghanaians illegally streaming his movie

Afia Schwarzenegger shared that she had compiled a list of Ghanaian TV stations that were guilty of copyright infringement

Controversial US-based Ghanaian socialite Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has filed a complaint with American actor and movie director Tyler Perry over the unauthorised showing of his new movie, Straw, by some Ghanaian TV stations.

In a social media post, the former UTV presenter reached out to the veteran American actor in his DM on Instagram and thanked him for his new Netflix-produced movie, which has gained massive attention and critical acclaim after its release.

She reported a Ghanaian TV station to Tyler Perry for pirating his Straw movie on their channel for free without engaging him and seeking his permission.

Afia Schwarzenegger shared that she was concerned about the latest development and decided to inform him about the situation concerning the movie.

The controversial social media personality gave out her address in Tyler Perry's DM and urged him to reach out to her if he needed any further assistance in taking action against Ghanaians who illegally broadcast the movie on TV stations.

Afia Schwarzenegger noted that she had compiled a list of Ghanaian TV stations that had illegally downloaded the movie from Netflix's movie streaming platforms and showed it in the country.

The former UTV personality added that she would appreciate a payment of $1 million from Tyler Perry to assist him in arresting some Ghanaians for copyright infringement.

Afia Schwarzenegger's complaint to Tyler Perry comes after footage of Ghanaian local television channel Light TV, airing the newly released Netflix movie ‘Straw,’ which featured Taraji P. Henson, surfaced on social media.

In recent months, the issue of copyright infringement has become a trending topic after Nigerian actress and filmmaker Bimbo Ademoye accused some Ghanaian TV stations of illegally streaming her movies on their respective channels on the platform.

Her complaints drew the attention of the CEO and Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority, Kafui Danku, and the Minister for Communications, Digitalisation, and Innovations, Sam George, who assured her that they would work to ensure a resolution was achieved.

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim also levelled similar copyright infringement allegations against Pemsan TV and other broadcast stations, who she claimed had illegally downloaded the movies she had uploaded to her official YouTube channel and showed them to their audience without her permission.

Below is Afia Schwarzenegger's social media post:

Afia's complaint to Tyler Perry stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

prisca_ayeh commented:

"They must be dealt with seriously."

jeansonthelowgh said:

"Ohhhh daabidabidaabi 😂😂😂😂😂wonni suban baako sei 😂😂😂."

knaagabbie wrote:

"Thank you too for reporting us 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

pawel_acheampong commented:

"Afia, you are the best."

Gloria Sarfo hails Taraji's acting in Straw

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Gloria Sarfo hailed Taraji P. Henson's acting in Tyler Perry's Netflix-produced movie, Straw.

The Ghanaian actress highlighted some of the Hollywood actress's impressive scenes from the critically acclaimed movie.

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to praise Taraji P. Henson for her acting prowess in the movie.

