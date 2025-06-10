Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo’s daughter, Malike, turned four years old on Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Gifty Mawunya, the actor’s wife, penned a sweet and tender birthday message to celebrate the milestone

Social media users showered little Malike with well wishes on her birthday, as others praised the motherly love on display

Gifty Mawunya, the wife of Ghanaian Member of Parliament (MP) John Dumelo, melted hearts on social media with a heartwarming message for her daughter, Malike.

She shared a collage of photos on Instagram on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, to celebrate their daughter’s 4th birthday.

The photos depicted Gifty with Mali, as she's affectionately known, posing together as lawyers.

They looked professional in their iconic black and white outfits, complemented with their legal wigs.

The photos were accompanied by an emotional message as Gifty recounted the meaning behind their daughter’s name.

She praised God for blessing their family with a daughter and pleaded for his protection and anointing to remain over Malike as she continues to grow up.

“Today God blessed me with you MALIKE. Your name means I shall be established and so today I pray that God continues to establish you, uplift you and elevate you. Amen! You've been a blessing unto us and we love you beyond your understanding. Thank you Lord, we don’t take this for granted. Amen🙏🏽 (career day came in handy 😂)” she wrote.

John Dumelo's daughter was born to the politician and his wife, Gifty Dumelo, on June 10, 2021.

Her birth was kept secret and wasn't announced until her first birthday, June 10, 2022, a year later.

She is the second child of John and Gifty, who welcomed son John Dumelo Junior on October 16, 2018.

John Dumelo, a former actor turned politician, currently serves in Ghana's Parliament as the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon in the Greater Accra Region.

He also serves as the Deputy Minister of Agriculture in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

See Gifty Dumelo's post wishing their daughter a happy birthday below.

Birthday message for Dumelo’s daughter sparks reactions

Ghanaians shared birthday messages for John Dumelo’s daughter after Gifty Mawuenya’s post.

YEN.com.gh gathered some responses below.

iamemefa_ wrote:

"Aww my dearest Malike. My mini me 😍. I love you ❤️ Have an awesome birthday ever 🥳🥳♥️♥️"

selassie_ibrahim said:

"Happy birthday Malike, my princess ❤️❤️"

berrybears commented:

"The sweetest four year old ever 🥳♥️🥳 We wish you God's blessings and happiness on your birthday 🎉 Mwaaah!!"

sena_the_bosslady_speaks wrote:

"Beautiful mum and daughter... Happy birthday to this princess❤️"

missolive8 said:

"Awwwn she’s soo cute 🥹😍😍❤️ God bless her 🫶"

rmd_makafui commented:

"Definitely the most beautiful image on the internet today."

John Dumelo donates to BECE candidates

YEN.com.gh previously reported that John Dumelo donated mathematical sets to students in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

The math sets were shared with basic school pupils who were expected to take the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE).

The 2025 BECE is scheduled to take place between Wednesday, June 11, and Tuesday, June 18, 2025.

