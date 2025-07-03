Socialite Deborah Seyram Adablah inspired many of her fans on TikTok when she decided to share some words of motivation

In the heartwarming video, she urged her fans to use her as proof not to give up and to be strong

Many peopel shared lovely messages in the comment section while expressing their admiration for her

Socialite Deborah Seyram Adablah melted many hearts when she decided to share some words of motivation with her followers on the entertainment platform TikTok.

Deborah Adablah drops a motivational message. Image Credit: @eyeamdhat

Source: TikTok

Deborah Adablah's motivational message

In the video on Deborah's TikTok page, she noted that she was in a good mood and wanted to share some pieces of advice with her fans.

In the advice, she urged her supporters to look at her life story as proof never to give up in life when they felt the urge to.

"I am just here to motivate everyone. Especially the girl child standing for the right thing. Do not give up. I am your proof that you are strong."

Deborah, who was recently released from prison after serving a 45-day jail term, noted that she was proof that whatever her fans were fighting for, they should not lose hope, even though it might take them a long time to get results.

"I am your proof that whatever you are fighting for is going to take a long time, a long haul, but you will find what you are looking for."

In the concluding parts of her message, Deborah Adablah stated that;

"I am your proof to be strong. I am not standing here just because I want to stand here. I am standing here because I want you to understand that you are stronger than you think."

Reactions to Deborah Adablah's motivational message

Deborah's motivational message warmed the hearts of many people. People highlighted her strength and talked about the things she had been through in recent times regarding her court case.

The reactions to Deborah's video are below:

AZAMAMA said:

"Strong girl ❤️we’re proud of you 🥰."

Queen Baby last said:

"Strong girl always fighting for her rights and I love that girl ☺️😊."

nanawan said:

"That's my sweet, lovely wife, my angel 🥰🥰🥰."

Edo Masetso said:

"Very much love dear."

Samsonwaa ba backup 🥰 said:

"🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 My woman Gadafi 🥰🥰🥰."

Bernard afidal said:

"I used to hate you for no reason but your courage and strength have really made me fall in love with you."

Deborah Adablah flaunts her natural beauty. Image Credit: @eyeamdhat

Source: TikTok

Deborah receives call from her “Prison Mother”

YEN.com.gh reported that Deborah Seyram Adablah, the former First Atlantic Bank national service personnel, shared a heartwarming moment online after receiving a call from a woman she referred to as her “prison mother.”

In a video shared on social media, Deborah said that she met the woman, Nyorgbotshie, during her 45-day stay in prison. The call left her visibly excited and emotional, showing the bond they had formed during her time behind bars.

Fans flooded the comments with messages of support, praising Deborah’s ability to connect with people wherever she goes. Others sent her words of encouragement, wishing her strength and healing after completing her jail term.

Source: YEN.com.gh