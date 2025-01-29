Diana Hamilton has been made the Nkosuohemaa of Dodo Tamale in the Oti Region for her contributions to the development of the community

The gospel singer was enstooled on Wednesday, January 29, 2024, before she commissioned a five-unit classroom she built in the town

The news of Diana Hamilton's enstoolment excited her admirers after videos of the ceremony emerged and many congratulated her

Gospel singer Diana Antwi Hamilton has been enstooled as the Nkosuohemaa of Dodo Tamale in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region.

Her enstoolment as Nkosuohemaa, which translates as development queen, happened on Wednesday, January 29, 2024.

Diana Hamilton was enstooled as Nkosuohemaa of Dodo Tamale in the Oti Region on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. Photo source: @utvghana

In a video shared on her Instagram page, the Mo Ne Yo hitmaker was spotted in what looked like a church auditorium with loads of people seated.

She was clothed in green kente with beads around her neck and wrist. She took a few steps and was helped to sit on a stool by some elderly women. After sitting down, the crowd clapped and shouted in excitement.

Another video shared by UTV gave more context to the enstoolment of Diana Hamilton, with a woman explaining that the singer had done something good for Dodo Tamale.

The woman, who served as the MC for the occasion, indicated that Hamitlon's stool name was Nana Adwoa Amponsah I, adding that the enstoolment was in honour of the singer's contribution to the development of the community.

"It is not everyone who uses his/her money to do such work for others. That is the reason why Dodo Tamale is making her the Nkosuohemaa to appreciate what she did," the lady said.

Diana Hamilton builds school for Dodo Tamale

The singer's enstoolment followed her building a five-unit classroom block for the community. The school block, constructed through her Diana Hamilton Foundation, was commissioned on the same day of her enstoolment.

A later video showed Diana Hamilton, still clad in her enstoolment ensemble cutting sod with the chiefs and people of the community to open the school.

Netizens congratulate Diana Hamilton on her enstoolment

The installation of Diana has excited her followers, some of whom took to the comment section to share congratulatory messages.

lois_hype said:

"Congratulations ❤️."

vern_istroy loved it:

"Things we love to seee❤."

senaagbey said:

"Congratulations Auntieeee😍."

obaa802 described Hamitlon's walk as majestic:

"It was the majestic walk for me! ❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌 Piaw Nana Amponsah."

stephenasamoah said:

"Ohemaaa Piawwww 😂."

paakwesiabiram said:

"Congratulations mama. God bless you so much 🥰🥰🥳🥳🥳😭😭😭😭."

zerinaashley was emotional:

"See me tearing. God bless you mum❤️."

Diana Hamilton holding concert in 3 cities

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that preparations for Diana Hamilton's annual music concert, Awake Experience, were in earnest.

The award-winning singer shared details about the show in a recent engagement with the media in Accra.

For the first time, the highly patronised event is set to happen in three cities across Ghana, Accra, Kumasi, and Sunyani.

Last year's edition had Nigeria's Mercy Chinwo as the guest performer. Chinwo thrilled concertgoers with her rendition of Twi songs. It is not yet know who the guest performer will be this time.

