Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's daughter, Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu, in a photo, was spotted with her father and brother, Oheneba Nana Kwame Kyeretwie

The Asantehene's young daughter looked all grown up as she spent time with her family in their home after her father participated in a golf tournament

Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu's physical transformation triggered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media

The youngest daughter of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu, has made a rare public appearance.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's daughter, Afia Serwaa Kobi Ampem Osei Tutu, looks all grown up as she bonds with her family. Photo source: @theasantenation

In a photo seen by YEN.com.gh, the young lady shared a bright smile as she was spotted with her father, the Asantehene, and brother, Oheneba Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, in their residence.

Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu looked all grown up as she spent quality time with her family after her father, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II participated the 68th Asantehene Open golf tournament, which kicked off on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 and would end on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi.

The Asantehene had earlier been escorted to the tournament by his young son, Oheneba Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, where he displayed his impressive golfing skills while playing with some executives from the telecommunications giant, Telecel Ghana.

Unlike some of her other siblings, Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu has rarely been seen with her father at various public functions.

The young, beautiful princess of the Ashanti Kingdom has kept a low profile from the limelight despite being the daughter of one of the most prominent rulers on the African continent.

Afia Serwaa Kobi Ampem Osei Tutu with her parents, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Lady Julia Osei Tutu, at her graduation ceremony. Photo source: @theasantenation

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's daughter has made some massive strides at a young age. On June 8, 2024, she successfully graduated from the SOS Hermann Gmeiner International College.

At her graduation ceremony, which was attended by her father and mother, Lady Julia Osei Tutu, Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu, was adjudged the best graduating student in her year group.

In a post-graduation interview as a valedictorian, she expressed her desire to further her education and prayed that her quest to climb the academic ladder and excel would become a success.

She also expressed her gratitude to her parents, who she claimed provided her with the support and guidance that she needed throughout her journey in the academic field.

Below is the photo of Otumfuo's daughter, Afia Serwaa Kobi Ampem, bonding with her family:

Otumfuo's daughter's look stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

__ohemaa20 commented:

"The lady is the exact photocopy of her beautiful mum."

mim_ilast said:

"Pretty girl and handsome boy, and our good and precious daddy 😍😍. I just like this man. I am a Muslim, but I like him. Mep3 no as3m k3k3."

ej_fiesty wrote:

"Naturally Beautiful kids. ❤️."

Akufo-Addo's daughter Edwina weeps at Mamponghene's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akufo-Addo's daughter Edwina wept at Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II's funeral on Monday, June 9, 2025.

The former president's daughter, a member of the Mampong Royal family, sat with her family members as they mourned.

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to console Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo as she mourned her late relative.

